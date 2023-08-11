North Dakota: Woodbury Performance Horses sells mare and colt to Australian breeder



Woodbury Performance Horses of Dickinson, ND, proudly announces the sale of Wicked Felina CL, embryo twin to Rosas Cantina CC, and her 2023 palomino stallion by Frenchmans Guy, MR Wicked Guy, to Mark and Rachel Little Kalone of Wandoan, QLD Australia.

Alan Woodbury said, “Rachel called and said they had lost their stallion, Miracle Fame, who was purchased from Woodbury Performance Horses in 2008. The loss prompted her to call looking for a replacement.”

Miracle Fame was by Dean Miracle and out of the NFR barrel racing mare, Dash Ta Vanila, by Dash Ta Fame and out of SX Frenchmans Vanila (Frenchmans Guy).

“Wow, we wanted them all, but settled on MR Wicked Guy, by Frenchmans Guy and out of Wicked Felina CL, who is by Corona Cartel and out of Dash Ta Vanila.

We were so excited about the opportunity to purchase MR Wicked Guy that we decided to buy the factory as well with Wicked Felina,” Rachel Little Kalone said.

Wicked Felina CL, who saw limited barrel racing due to injury, is a full sibling to Rosas Cantina CC, who now has barrel racing LTE of $530,000+.

Little Kalone says, “We’re very happy to bring these powerful bloodlines to Australia. I feel like I purchased all of America’s best in these two horses.” Wicked Felina CL and her foal, MR Wicked Guy, combine many of barrel racing’s greatest bloodlines including sires:

Frenchmans Guy, Dash Ta Fame, Corona Cartel, Holland Ease, First Down Dash,

Chicks Beduino, Sun Frost, Docs Jack Frost, Laughing Boy.

Mares: Wicked Felina CL, Dash Ta Vanila, SX Frenchmans Vanila, Sudden Fame, Easy Henryetta, Sizzling Lil, Corona Chick, Frenchmans Lady, Prissy Cline, and Caseys Ladylove.

Woodbury added, “I decided to take my mares back to Frenchmans Guy after watching Molly Otto’s and Tyler Waguespack’s palomino rodeo horses by Frenchmans Guy. It was a no-brainer to go back to Frenchmans Guy. Wicked Felina is a great mare and producer. MR Wicked Guy is definitely stallion material. I wish Mark and Rachel all the best with their breeding program.”

Wicked Felina and MR Wicked Guy will soon make their way south from North Dakota to Oklahoma. Southern Hemisphere breeding season begins August 1. Wicked Felina will be bred and checked in foal before both horses are transported to California where they will await their airplane to Australia.

woodburyWF

woodburyMR-Wicked-Guy

–Woodbury Performance Horses