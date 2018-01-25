Northern Panhandle UNL Extension to Host Beef Cattle Nutritional Management Meetings at Lakeside, Crawford

Nebraska Extension in the northern Panhandle will host a pair of meetings on beef cattle nutritional management Feb. 8 at Lakeside and Crawford.

The title of the program will be "Shaving Feed Costs while Maintaining Production in the Cowherd – Knowing the Nutrient Requirements of Heifers vs. Cows, Lactation vs. Gestation." It will be presented by Dr. Karla Jenkins, Cow/Calf Specialist for UNL.

The cost of the meeting will be $10 to help defray meal costs.

There will be two meetings Feb. 8. The first will start at 12:30 p.m. with a meal at the Lakeside Fellowship Hall and conclude by 2:30 p.m. The second meeting will be at the Tailgate Bar in Crawford with a meal at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting to follow.

Come learn how to supplement to meet the nutrient requirements of the cattle without overfeeding, have a meal, and visit with your neighbor before the calving season gets fully underway.

Please RSVP to Jack Arterburn at Sheridan County Extension 308-327-2312 to help determine the meal count. However, walk-ins are welcome.

–UNL Extension