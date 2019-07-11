Northern Plains senators urge more grain negotiation with Canada

Four Northern Plains senators on Tuesday wrote Gregg Doud, the U.S. chief agriculture negotiator, urging him to negotiate fewer restrictions on U.S. grain exports to Canada.

Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, both R-N.D., Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., and Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., wrote the letter.

“Our producers remain concerned that access to Canada’s market will continue to be inhibited based on Canada’s requirement that strictly limits the varieties of wheat that can be included in its premium classes,” the senators wrote.

The group urged the Trump administration to work with Canada to address their concerns if a revised U.S.-Mexico-Canada Act (USMCA) is approved by Congress.

–The Hagstrom Report