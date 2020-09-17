Jamie Thybo rides “Razor” thru the ring at the 1st Annual Northern Premier Invitational Horse Sale.



Date: Sept. 4, 2020

Location: Roundup Rodeo Grounds, Belle Fourche, SD

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Pedigrees: Jeff Thorstenson

Averages:

Top 3 horses – $12,416

Top 5 horses – $10,750

Overall – $6,678

Curt and Cheryl Westland hosted a very successful first annual Northern Premier Invitational Horse sale at the Belle Fourche rodeo grounds on Sept. 4. This was a hand-selected set of ranch and rodeo horses that were very well accepted by the huge crowd in the seats. Though the sale offering was not huge on numbers, the quality was exceptional.

Top selling horse was lot 5, Berts Yellow Gun, a 2011 Palomino gelding from Crago/Schmidt. Sired by Sabre Blue Gun x Blue Boy Doc and out of Docs Blue Rock x Doc Clabber mare. All around ranch horse that has seen it all and hauled for both ends in the team roping. Sold for $15,000

Lot 7, CLL Abitaboon, 2008, sorrel gelding from Clay and Chas Crago sold for $12,000. Boons Millennium x Peptoboonsmal and Bob Acre Doc x Son ofa Doc. This gelding has also seen all aspects of ranching, plus both ends in the team roping.

Lot 25, Sheza Fine Perk, 2013 sorrel mare by Perks Status Symbol x Dash for Perks out of Pandemar x Pana Bar mare from Curt and Cheryl Westland sold at $10,250. Extremely gentle mare, showed in barrels and poles, worked the ranch dragging and doctoring calves, ready to go any direction.

Lot 24, Dianes Dollar Dun It, 2015 buckskin mare from Watch Me Performance Horses at $9,000. Bueno Dacotah Chex x Marlins Bueno Joe and VC Dillon Dunit x Dun Its Gold Nugget. Gentle, quiet mare, used for spring calving and had a good start in the roping box. Excellent prospect to go on with.

The sale was one of the highlight events of the weekend promoted by Curt and Cheryl Westland and Indian Creek Enterprises. Other events included Slope Circuit Rodeo, Jackpot Barrel Race and Super Horse Challenge.