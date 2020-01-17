Northey lists agency achievements in 2019
Agriculture Undersecretary for Food Production and Conservation Bill Northey in late December listed the major accomplishments in 2019 of the agencies under him: the Farm Service Agency, the Risk Management Agency and the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Northey highlighted:
▪ Risk Management Agency payment of roughly $4.26 billion in prevented planting claims related to flooding and excess moisture on 19.6 million acres of land.
▪ Farm Service Agency payment of more than $1 billion in funding from the 2018 farm bill and other legislation for disaster relief, and the beginning of implementation of the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus, through which $3 billion is available to producers who suffered damages from 2018 and 2019 natural disasters.
▪ Farm Service Agency payment of more than $10.4 billion to farmers in the Market Facilitation Program for trade relief.
▪ Launching 2018 farm bill programs, including the new Dairy Margin Coverage Program.
–The Hagstrom Report