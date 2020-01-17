Northey lists agency achievements in 2019

Northey lists agency accomplishments in 2019

Agriculture Undersecretary for Food Production and Conservation Bill Northey in late December listed the major accomplishments in 2019 of the agencies under him: the Farm Service Agency, the Risk Management Agency and the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Northey highlighted:

▪ Risk Management Agency payment of roughly $4.26 billion in prevented planting claims related to flooding and excess moisture on 19.6 million acres of land.

▪ Farm Service Agency payment of more than $1 billion in funding from the 2018 farm bill and other legislation for disaster relief, and the beginning of implementation of the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus, through which $3 billion is available to producers who suffered damages from 2018 and 2019 natural disasters.

▪ Farm Service Agency payment of more than $10.4 billion to farmers in the Market Facilitation Program for trade relief.

▪ Launching 2018 farm bill programs, including the new Dairy Margin Coverage Program.

–The Hagstrom Report