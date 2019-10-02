Northwest Angus Regional Manager Named

Jared Patterson joins the American Angus Association Sept. 30.

Jared Patterson, Middleton, Idaho, native has been selected as the American Angus Association® regional manager for Hawaii, Idaho, Oregon and Washington. He joins the Association from the American Hereford Association, where he was the western regional representative.

“Jared has an established presence in the West,” said David Gazda, American Angus Association director of field services. “His cattle knowledge, experience and work ethic will make him a great addition to the team.”

Prior to joining the Hereford Association, he was the northwest regional manager for Allflex after being a ranch manager for Genoa Livestock in Minden, Nevada. He also runs a small commercial cow-calf operation in southern Idaho.

“I’m most excited to grow the use of Angus genetics in an area that has a high concentration of commercial cattle operations,” Patterson said. “I’m looking forward to working with Angus breeders and their customers to expand the Angus footprint in the West.”

Patterson grew up on a commercial cow-calf operation in southern Idaho and showed Herefords in the junior program. He graduated from Colorado State University with a bachelor’s degree in animal science after getting his associate’s degree from Casper College, where he was also on the livestock judging team.

For more information about the American Angus Association and its regional managers, please visit angus.org.

— American Angus Association