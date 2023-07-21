Not so lucky: EU mandates could force Irish government to buy out 200,000 cows

The Irish government may force the “culling” of 65,000 head of cows for three years in a row, in order to comply with European Union emissions standards. That would total nearly 200,000 cows, over 10 percent of the nation’s 1.5 million dairy cows.

Ireland agreed to a 25 percent reduction in agriculture emissions by 2030.

According to the Guardian, the Irish government was, in 2022, considering depopulating 1 million head of dairy cows by 2030.

Sean Reidy operates a dairy farm in County Cork, in the south of Ireland. He has grown his cow numbers from about 70-80 cows before 2015 to about 110 now. Long-established production quotas for Irish dairy farmers were lifted in 2015, giving farmers the opportunity to produce more.

And they were encouraged to do so, Reidy said.

“We were restricted with quotas for a long, long time. There was a big opportunity for producers to expand, and when the opportunity came, there was plenty of room for expansion. The price of milk was good,” he said. Reidy added that in 2015, the government encouraged farmers to increase production. The dairy industry has changed in the past decade. The smaller (20 head operations) essentially don’t exist any longer – most milk at least 100 cows, with many milking 300 to 400 cows.

“We were given targets to meet,” he said. “Harvest 2020,” was a movement where the government asked the dairy industry to produce 50 percent more milk by the year 2020. “We did,” said Reidy. “We were encouraged all the time to expand. There is no point in saying otherwise. Now all of the sudden, we’re being told we have too many cows,” he said.

Reidy also said he and other farmers have made significant – and expensive – alterations to their farms to remain relevant.

Sean Reidy, whose herd has grown in recent years from about 70 cows to 110 cows, might be willing to voluntarily reduce his numbers. But he said many Irish dairy farmers have huge debt loads, and would struggle to make payments if they are forced to cut cow numbers. Sean Reidy | courtesy photo

“We spent a lot of money on doing this right. We are using new technology for spreading slurry and other things to cut back emissions. We are cutting back on fertilizer. But they don’t seem to be giving it a chance to work,” he said. The slurry storage they implemented was quite costly, he said.

Being forced to cut back on cow numbers when an operator is paying of debt incurred from expanding his herd and operation is likely not feasible, he said.

“There is a lot of debt. No matter what business you are in. If you are being told you have to cut back, it’s going to be hard to make your payments,” he said.

Eddie Ryan, a former dairy farmer and current councilor (similar to County commissioner) sold his cows in 2011. He then fed bullocks (young dairy bull calves) until last year. Now his daughter, who also works at a school, feeds calves.

Ryan said a report recently claimed that Ireland (with 5 million people) emits the same amount of greenhouse gas as Africa with 1.2 billion people. He doesn’t know if he believes it.

Extreme weather occurrences of late, particularly deluges of rain, extremely hot temperatures, and more, have Europeans talking about climate change, he said.

The “green” party – one of the three main political parties in Ireland is pushing extreme changes he said. “They want everything simply stopped – cow numbers, all sorts of stuff, but they seem to ignore air travel and transportation. We don’t know what is true anymore,” he said.

“We don’t have the scientific know how to judge who is right and who is wrong. We’re not sure about the accuracy of the information. It’s debatable. You just have people from different political parties who have an agenda and they want to cut cow numbers,” he said.

The timing seems convenient for the release of a recent news investigation highlighting the alleged mistreatment and abuse of dairy bull calves in Ireland.

Ryan added that the European Union’s efforts to drastically cut emissions is hard on agriculture. “They keep forgetting that this is about food production. And the health and well-being of the people. We may be running short on food. When you get rid of 200,000 cows, you’re cutting down on the amount of food you can produce, and then you impact price,” he said.

“I think the impact will be on poorer people who can’t afford steak and things like that. It will impact people with less disposable income.”

Reidy points out that a mass selloff of dairy cows could undercut beef prices. With about 900,000 head of mother cows, the beef herd is smaller than the dairy herd. “For the price of beef cattle, it might not be the best thing. You can imagine what it will do to those prices,” he said.

Reidy explained that he probably won’t be passing his farm on to the next generation. His only child is autistic and likely won’t ever operate his farm.

So he may be willing to voluntarily reduce his herd numbers. “I might be interested, since I don’t have anyone to take over for me. That’s my story,” he said.

A recent survey showed that around 10 percent of dairy farmers would probably voluntarily sell a percentage of their cows. “So that might work out,” said Reidy.

Like Reidy, Ryan made many improvements to his farm. “I’ve planted thousands of trees, hedgerows, I planted oats and linseed for birds. That seemed to improve wildlife. I think we’re improving the land, but we’re getting no credit,” he said. “I’m personally interested in the environment for my children and grandchildren,” he said.

Ryan said some of the other council members who live in town ride their bikes to council meetings, and they think he should to. “I’m not cycling 66 miles round trip,” said the 73-year-old. I”t would take a half day to get there and a half day to get home.”

Both Reidy and Ryan said the dairy industry, which is Ireland’s biggest export market, exporting about 90 percent of its production, has seen good prices in recent years. Good enough that other agriculture producers may have a hard time competing against a dairy farmer for land.

Reidy’s Holstein Fresian cowherd is truly grassfed,which is the norm in Ireland. “There are a lot of positives about farming in Ireland. The cows are out grazing for 9-10 months of the year. The carbon footprint in Ireland would be smaller than in other countries,” he said.

“Farmers in Ireland are always looking to improve,” he said. “They are fairly resilient. There seems to be something coming down the track all the time to try and set us back. At the moment, there is kind of a somber mood in farming in Ireland, I’d say. I don’t think it’s very positive at the moment. Inputs were high last year, but prices were high,” he said. After a tough weather year so far and the news of the reduction in numbers the government is planning, farmers struggle to stay positive, he said. “The slurry storage was a big expense for farmers, but the majority of people have done it. But it always seems to be the next thing. They want more and more money spent again,” he said.

As of press time, some Irish news outlets were reporting farmers protesting the proposed culling with peaceful rallies in the streets. Beef Central reported that Ireland’s Department of Agriculture has said that the paper was a “modelling document” and that the Government had not made any concrete plans to cut cow numbers.