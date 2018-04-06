Noteboom Implement, LLC joins C&B Operations, LLC

Noteboom Implement, LLC, a John Deere dealership business headquartered in Corsica, SD, has signed a Letter of Intent to join C&B Operations, LLC, headquartered out of Gettysburg, SD. Noteboom Implement owns and operates 9 locations in SD and Iowa and will combine those locations into C&B Operations, LLC which owns and operates 29 locations across a five-state area. "This decision brings two reputable companies with strong family values together to better serve our customers across the 6 states we operate in." said Matt Cronin, CEO, C&B Operations, LLC. Dan Noteboom, CEO, Noteboom Implement adds "In looking into the future, this is the best long-term decision to ensure longevity and opportunity for our employees, customers and communities. The agricultural industry is advancing at an unsurpassed pace. This combination allows us to continue to provide tools our customers require to improve their bottom line and stay relevant in an ever-changing industry with a company that holds to the same high standards of honesty and integrity." Once the formalities are complete, C&B Operations, LLC, will operate all locations.

The Noteboom family began their implement dealership in 1969 with the purchase of Bordewyk Implement in Corsica, SD. It quickly grew into a successful implement dealership under the leadership of Peter J. Noteboom. In 1987, after working for many years in the business, Dan and Mike Noteboom joined their father as co-owners and the name was changed to incorporate the Noteboom family name. Over the years, the business continued to expand to 4 locations in South Dakota (Corsica, Chamberlain, Parkston, and Platte) as well as adding partners and 5 locations in Iowa (Sibley, Lake Park, Spencer, Storm Lake, and Ida Grove). The owners of Noteboom Implement see this merger as an opportunity that will continue their motto "Built on Serving You."

C & B Operations, LLC is owned by the Cronin and Burwell families and operates 29 John Deere dealerships in South Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho. C&B began 30 years ago in 1988, when Dan Cronin and Rod Burwell purchased the John Deere dealership in Gettysburg, South Dakota and has grown to be one of the premier John Deere dealers in the country. Matt Cronin, President and CEO of C & B Operations, LLC said, "The Noteboom Implement group is a great fit with us. Both companies are made up of experienced and knowledgeable teams focused on supporting our customers in improving ag production. We are thrilled to have the Noteboom Implement organization joining our team."

The transition is subject to Deere & Co. approval and is anticipated to be completed late summer/fall 2018.

– C & B Operations, LLC & Noteboom Implement, LLC