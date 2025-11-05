Noxious Weed Management Advisory Council Meeting

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

HELENA, Mont. – The Noxious Weed Management Advisory Council will meet virtually beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, for the fall business meeting.

Meetings will be conducted online via Zoom . An agenda is available on the Montana Department of Agriculture website at agr.mt.gov . To request information to join the meeting virtually, please contact Greta Dige, Noxious Weed Trust Fund Coordinator, by email at agrnwtf@mt.gov .

To view all public meeting notices and find more information on the Montana Noxious Weed Trust Fund, visit agr.mt.gov .

