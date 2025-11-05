Noxious Weed Management Advisory Council Meeting
HELENA, Mont. – The Noxious Weed Management Advisory Council will meet virtually beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, for the fall business meeting.
Meetings will be conducted online via Zoom. An agenda is available on the Montana Department of Agriculture website at agr.mt.gov. To request information to join the meeting virtually, please contact Greta Dige, Noxious Weed Trust Fund Coordinator, by email at agrnwtf@mt.gov.
To view all public meeting notices and find more information on the Montana Noxious Weed Trust Fund, visit agr.mt.gov.
The Montana Department of Agriculture is serving Montana Agriculture and growing prosperity under the Big Sky. For more information on department programs and services, visit agr.mt.gov.
–Montana Department of Agriculture
See more