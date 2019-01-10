NRCHA All-Around Show

Date: Jan 19 – Jan 23, 2019

The BHSS Winter Spectacular NRCHA Show will showcase the skills of horse and rider in both reined work and cow work. The NRCHA Classes will run concurrently with the Zoetis AQHA Working Cow Horse classes. Classes offered will be Open Bridle, Open Hackamore, Non Pro Bridle, Non Pro Hackamore, Non Pro Limited. $300 will be added to the Open Bridle and Hackamore and $200 added to the Non Pro Bridle and Hackamore. There will be 100% payback on entry fees for the show.

Winter Spectacular NRCHA Show:

Classes Offered:

Open Bridle$320 entry fee. $250 added money

Non Pro Bridle$195 entry fee. $200 added money

Open Hackamore $320 entry fee. $250 added money

Non Pro Hackamore $195 entry fee. $200 added money

Non Pro Limited $120 entry fee. $75 added money

1K Non Pro Limited $80 entry fee. $25 added money

Youth Bridle $100 entry fee

Youth Limited $80 entry fee

• Classes run concurrently with AQHA Working Cow Horse Classes.

• If entered in AQHA Classes – cattle fee will be waived!

*Classes will run concurrently with AQHA Show

Call for Cattle by Jan. 11, 2019

–BHSS