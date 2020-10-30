NRCS Accepting Regional Conservation Partnership Program Applications

(RCPP) Applications Must be received by Monday, December 7, 2020

CASPER, WY, October 30, 2020 – USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Wyoming is currently accepting applications for enrollment into the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP). RCPP is a voluntary Farm Bill program which provides financial assistance for targeted conservation projects in the state such as addressing natural resource concerns in targeted big game migration corridors, addressing priority natural resource concerns in the Popo Agie Watershed, and improving aquatic habitat in Southeast Wyoming. Producers interested in implementing conservation practices to improve natural resources on their private agricultural land have until Monday, December 7, 2020 to submit applications.

Producers must have farm records current with the Farm Service Agency and submit a complete program application to NRCS to be considered for financial assistance through RCPP.

Applications are accepted at all Wyoming NRCS offices located in USDA Service Centers across the state. To find out more information about EQIP please visit the Wyoming RCPP webpage. To locate an NRCS field office near you, please visit the Wyoming USDA Service Center webpage.

When visiting with NRCS staff about the RCPP program, landowners are encouraged to inquire about NRCS’ comprehensive conservation plans. The Agency continually strives to put conservation planning at the forefront of its programs and initiatives. Conservation plans provide landowners with a comprehensive inventory and assessment of their resources, as well as an appropriate start to improving the quality of soil, water, air, plants, and wildlife on their land.

–NRCS