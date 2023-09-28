NRCS Announces Application Date for Fiscal Year 2024 EQIP and CSP Funding

NATURAL RESOURCES CONSERVATION SERVICE, Huron, S.D., September 28, 2023 — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) serving South Dakota announces November 3, 2023, as the review date for applications for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) and theConservation Stewardship Program (CSP) .

Applications are reviewed annually for funding consideration. While applications are accepted year round, November 3, 2023, is the final date by which an operator or landowner must sign an application at their local NRCS office for Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 funding consideration. Applications made after that date will be considered in the next application period.

Agricultural producers have increased opportunity for funding in FY 2024 as South Dakota is expected to have significant increases in EQIP and CSP funding through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to implement carbon reduction and nitrous oxide reduction activities. Common actives include diversified crop rotations, reduced tillage, cover crops, prescribed grazing, grass seedings, tree plantings, brush management, nutrient management as well as other practices that support carbon and nitrous oxide reduction.

“EQIP is a voluntary program that offers financial and technical assistance to eligible participants to install or implement structural and management practices on eligible agricultural land,” said Jennifer Wurtz, NRCS EQIP Program Coordinator, Huron State Office.

This announcement is for all funding opportunities through EQIP. These include targeted funding through the Conservation Implementation Strategies (CIS) across the state, wildlife , high tunnels and specialty crops, and the National Water Quality Initiative .

“CSP is also a voluntary program implemented across a producer’s operation including; cropland, rangeland, associated agricultural land, farmstead, and forestland,” said Valorie Dupraz, NRCS CSP Program Coordinator, Brookings Field Office. “Farm and ranch applicants already taking steps to improve the condition of the land will find CSP can help adopt management activities to meet resource concern and operation goals across their operation.”

CSP is a five-year commitment where annual payments are processed in the fall after scheduled activities are complete.

“It is a great opportunity for agricultural producers to generate additional financial return and move their operation management strategies to the next level while fine-tuning their management strategies already in place,” said Dupraz. “Contract participants have enhancement options where they receive a per acre payment to implement practices in addition to payments for conservation they’re currently practicing.”

To learn more and apply for EQIP or CSP, please contact your local USDA Service Center .

–USDA