NRCS Announces Application Date for Great Plains Grassland Initiative

NATURAL RESOURCES CONSERVATION SERVICE, Huron, S.D., February 5, 2024 — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) serving South Dakota announces March 8, 2024, as the review date for applications for the Great Plains Grassland Initiative (GPGI), a special funding opportunity in certain locations (see map below) through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP).

The GPGI will focus on several areas in SD at the greatest risk for woody plant encroachment. Conservation practices to address this major resource concern are: Prescribed Burning, Prescribed Grazing, and Brush Management as well as other practices to support implementation.

“Woody plant encroachment puts pressure on working rangelands by decreasing livestock production and increasing wildfire risk as well as harming grassland biodiversity.” said Tony Sunseri, South Dakota NRCS State Conservationist.

To apply, find and contact your local NRCS Service Center at:http://www.nrcs.usda.gov/contact/find-a-service-center . For more information on the GPGI in South Dakota, contact Jennifer Wurtz, EQIP Program Coordinator atjennifer.wurtz@usda.gov or (605) 352-1225 or Jessica Michalski, Acting Assistant State Conservationist for Programs at jessica.michalski@usda.gov or (605) 352-1234.

–South Dakota NRCS