NRCS announces extension of ACEP and RCPP easements for 2025 Funding; apply by Nov 15

CASPER, Wyo. – October 16th, 2024 – Land Trusts and landowners have additional time to apply for USDA conservation funding for perpetual conservation easements. Jackie Byam, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) State Conservationist in Wyoming, announced farmers, ranchers, Land Trusts, and landowners interested in the Agriculture Conservation Easement Program – Agricultural Land Easement (ACEP-ALE) and the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) Securing the Grass Highways for Wyoming Migrations II – Easements for funding in 2025 has extended the time for application of these programs by two weeks to November 15, 2024.

Applications are being taken at all USDA Service Centers in Wyoming for ACEP-WRE. Applications for RCPP Easements and ACEP-ALE, which are submitted by the eligible entity/land trust, will be accepted by the WY NRCS State Office.

All eligible applications received by November 15th, 2024, will be evaluated, and ranked for funding in 2025. Landowners may contact their local USDA Service Center now to get started on producer eligibility.

Landowners interested in applying for funding should contact their local NRCS office at the USDA Service Center for their county. For more information, visithttp://www.nrcs.usda.gov .

–USDA