NRCS announces 6 wildfire, water mitigation projects

The Agriculture Department's Natural Resources Conservation Service last week announced new wildfire and water mitigation projects in Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico and Puerto Rico.

Including those projects, USDA is spending $32 million this year to mitigate wildfire risk, improve water quality and restore healthy forest ecosystems in 24 states and Puerto Rico, USDA noted in a news release.

Descriptions of the remaining six new projects follow. Full project descriptions and information on completed projects are on the Joint Chiefs' Landscape Restoration Partnership website, linked below.

Florida

Ocala Longleaf Priority Protection Area (Ocala National Forest)

▪ Partners: The Nature Conservancy, The National Forest Foundation and the National Wild Turkey Federation.

▪ FY18 USDA investment: $437,080 (Forest Service $256,000, NRCS $181,080)

Hawaii

Wildfire Prevention and Invasive Plant Control in West Maui (West Maui Mountains, non-national forest)

▪ Partners: West Maui Mountains Watershed Partnership, County of Maui, and State of Hawaii

▪ FY18 USDA investment: $123,278 (NRCS)

Louisiana

Joint Chief's Louisiana Native Pine Partnership Project (Kisatchie National Forest)

▪ Partners: Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries; Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry; U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service; Soil and Water Conservation Districts; The National Wild Turkey Federation; The Nature Conservancy; Louisiana Forestry Association; and USDA APHIS-Wildlife Services.

▪ FY18 USDA investment: $291,801 (Forest Service $200,000, NRCS $91,801)

Montana

Capital 360 (Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest)

▪ Partners: State Forestry Funds (Montana DNRC); Tri-County FireSafe Working Group; City of Helena, U.S. Bureau of Land Management

▪ FY18 USDA investment: $696,046 (Forest Service $450,000, NRCS $246,046)

New Mexico

Taos Valley Watershed Coalition (Carson National Forest)

▪ Partners: Carson National Forest; Grande Water Fund-LOR Foundation; New Mexico Water Trust Board; Taos County; and Taos Pueblo.

▪ FY18 USDA investment: $403,800 (Forest Service – $250,000, NRCS – $153,800)

Puerto Rico

Landscape-scale Restoration Initiative to establish biological corridors and restore ecosystem functionality after the Impact of a major hurricane in the Caribbean area (Six watersheds in Puerto Rico)

▪ Partners: Caribbean NRCS; Envirosurvey, Inc.; Cafiesencia, Inc; Protectores de Cuencas, Inc.; Puerto Rico Conservation Trust; Para la Naturaleza; and USFWS Caribbean Ecological Services Field Office.

▪ FY18 USDA investment: $225,000 (NRCS)

–The Hagstrom Report