NRCS holding signup for Regional Conservation Partnership Program in the Prairie Pothole Working Lands Partnership

NATURAL RESOURCES CONSERVATION SERVICE, Huron, SD, March 31, 2021 – USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in South Dakota (SD) is holding a state-level Sign-up for the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) with the select areas of consideration in the Prairie Pothole Working Lands Partnership within Miner and Kingsbury Counties.

The batching date is April 30, 2021. Landowners and producers are encouraged to visit the NRCS office at their local USDA Service Center to find out more information and signup for the program.

This program provides a new approach to conservation, said Jennifer Wurtz, EQIP Program Coordinator for the NRCS in SD. “The RCPP offers a unique opportunity to harness innovation and welcome new partners into the conservation mission. The program partners are in the driver’s seat allowing them to find creative solutions to the conservation issues in their areas.” This funding opportunity is with NRCS, Ducks Unlimited, and several other partners.

Emphasis for these projects is with practices that are aimed at improving soil health, wildlife habitat, and landscape productivity. The RCPP provides land operators or owners with financial assistance for incorporating soil health practices in their operation, improving wildlife habitat, and diversifying crop rotations and landscape use. A major concern for maintaining a healthy and productive soil is keeping a living root in the soil for as long as possible throughout the year. One way to accomplish this is by using cover crops.

The RCPP provides a way for private companies, Tribes, local communities, and non-government partners to collaborate and invest in cleaner water and air, healthier soil, and enhanced wildlife habitat. It will enable USDA to partner with third parties or work directly with producers in watersheds and other critical conservation areas to leverage private sector funding to maximize conservation investments.

To learn about technical and financial assistance available through conservation programs, visit http://www.nrcs.usda.gov/GetStarted or local USDA service center. All USDA Service Centers are open for business, including those that restrict in-person visits or require appointments. All Service Center visitors wishing to conduct business with NRCS, Farm Service Agency, or any other Service Center agency should call ahead and schedule an appointment. Service Centers that are open for appointments will pre-screen visitors based on health concerns or recent travel and visitors must adhere to social distancing guidelines. Visitors are also required to wear a face covering during their appointment. Our program delivery staff will continue to work with our producers by phone, e-mail, and using online tools. More information can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.

