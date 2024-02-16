NRCS Seeks Public Comment on 8 Conservation Practices

USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is seeking public comment on proposed revisions to eight national conservation practice standards. Comments are due March 4, 2024.

Proposed revisions to the national conservation practice standards include:

Field Border (Code 386);

Filter Strip (Code 393);

Grazing Management (Code 528);

Hedgerow Planting (Code 422);

Mulching (Code 484);

Seasonal Water Management for Wildlife (Code 646);

Structure for Water Control (Code 587); and

Wetland Restoration (Code 657).

Proposed text can be found on this NRCS webpage . Changes are included in this notice on the Federal Register . Comments should be submitted via regulations.gov or via mail by March 4, 2024.

NRCS regularly reviews all national conservation practices to seek opportunities to increase flexibility and incorporate new technologies to help the nation’s farmers, ranchers, and private forest landowners better protect natural resources on their working lands. NRCS’s conservation practices offer guidelines for planning, installing, operating and maintaining conservation practices nationwide.

–NRCS