NRCS S.D. announces chance for conservation

NATURAL RESOURCES CONSERVATION SERVICE, HURON, SD, February 14, 2018–USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) serving South Dakota is seeking proposals for Conservation Collaboration Grants or Agreements (CCGA) to help address SD's most pressing natural resource concerns. Proposals are due April 13, 2018.

The NRCS will select proposals that leverage USDA and partner resources and effectively implement projects. Successful proposals will address at least one of the following:

1. Improve soil health in SD.

2. Improving water quality in SD.

3. Provide habitat for local wildlife species of concern.

4. Improve the environmental and economic performance of working agricultural lands in SD.

5. Assist communities and groups to build and strengthen local food projects that provide healthy food and economic opportunities.

An emphasis will be placed on projects that build technical capacity to implement Farm Bill Conservation Programs; build technical capacity of NRCS and partner field conservation employees; build the capacity of local partners to develop and implement effective projects; and leverage non-federal and non-government resources to achieve positive natural resources conservation outcomes.

The opportunity number USDA-NRCS-MULTI-STATE-CENTRAL-CCG-001 is posted on http://www.grants.gov. For more information about the CCGA proposal process, visit the NRCS SD web site at: http://bit.ly/NRCS-SD-CCG-2017 or contact Denise Gauer at (605) 352-1200.

–NRCS