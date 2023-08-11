South Dakota: NRCS State Technical Committee to Hold Meeting August 24

NATURAL RESOURCES CONSERVATION SERVICE, Huron, S.D., August 10, 2023, – The Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will hold its regularly scheduled session of the State Technical Committee (STC) on Wednesday, August 24, 2023. The meeting will be a hybrid meeting, with in person attendance at Drifters in Fort Pierre, South Dakota and online attendance via Microsoft Teams. The link for the Microsoft Teams Meeting as well as a call-in number will be posted on the events page of the South Dakota NRCS Web site (https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/conservation-basics/conservation-by-state/south-dakota ) a few days prior to the meeting. The meeting will start at 10 a.m. CDT. Based on the agenda, the meeting may run for approximately one to two hours.

The tentative agenda items for the August 24, 2023, meeting will include: Welcome and Introduction, Congressional Staff Updates, Conservation Reserve Program Updates, Soil Health Update, Conservation Collaboration Cooperative Agreements, IRA Update, Technical Updates (Upcoming Practice Standard Releases), South Dakota Wetland/Highly Erodible Land Compliance Updates, Sandy Smart/SDSU update on the Woody Plant Control Summit Strategic Plan, and other Partnership Topics. If you want to share success stories, new programs, or give or receive feedback, please contact Tami Burmeister and we will include your name in the agenda.

If you have any additional topics you would like to see included, please contact the Huron State Office at (605) 352-1200, or via e-mail at tami.burmeister@usda.gov .

For more information regarding the meeting, please call our office; or leave a message on our 24-hour Voicemail messaging service by dialing 1-800-872-7502, Ext. 1205, or visit the NRCS Web site at https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/conservation-basics/conservation-state/south%20dakota/technical-committee .

Persons needing special accommodations should contact the State Office at least one week in advance of the meeting date.

–NRCS