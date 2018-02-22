Nutra-Lix, Inc. names Corey Schuknecht as Territory Salesman

(Billings, Mont.) – Nutra-Lix, Inc. recently hired Iowa native Corey Schuknecht as a new Territory Salesman. Schuknecht's passion for agriculture the passion for the prosperity of the American Rancher are ideal qualities to the Nutra-Lix, Inc. team.

"We are excited to bring someone like Corey to the Nutra-Lix Team," said president and founder George Yost, "His forward thinking ideas and agriculture background are a great fit for us."

Schuknecht grew up on hog and cattle operation in Iowa while participating in 4-H, FFA, and junior rodeo. His love for agriculture expanded while spending summers and school breaks on his uncle's ranch in Western Nebraska.

"That ranch is where we learned to ride, rope, become cowboys, and we basically learned the ranching way of life," said Schuknecht, "…it's the place that really made me love the agricultural and western lifestyle."

A graduate of University of Wyoming in Laramie, Wyo., he spent his years there in leadership roles for the university's Block and Bridle Club, Livestock Judging Team, and Agricultural Ambassadors. While attending UW, he worked as a Teacher's Assistant for the beef production course of Dr. Doug Hixon. Upon graduating, he held and internship at High Plains Genetics in Piedmont, S.D. then to employment at other agricultural businesses.

Schuknecht's wife, Megan, recently accepted a position as an R.N. in the O.R. of the Neurology Department at St. Vincent's Hospital in Billings. That opportunity brought them to Montana, however Schuknecht's connection to Nutra-Lix, Inc. came before the move.

Dr. Steve Paisley of University of Wyoming is a frequent nutritional speaker for Nutra-Lix, Inc.'s annual Dealer Sales Meeting. He also was professor of Schuknecht and mentor throughout Schuknecht's college career. Paisley knowing that Schuknecht made the move to Montana and of his background with beef cattle, Paisley put Schuknecht in touch with Nutra-Lix, Inc.

For now, Schuknecht is based out of the home office in Billings, Mont.

Since 1987, Nutra-Lix, Inc. has been providing area ranchers with the highest quality livestock supplements delivered by trusted local dealers. For more information about Nutra-Lix, Inc. or Corey Schuknecht, please call the Nutra-Lix office at (406) 248-3631 or (800) 568-6952.

– Nutra-Lix, Inc.