National Gelbvieh and Balancer® Show champions

Please utilize the revised press release below. The previous email from today did not list the owner of the reserve grand champion Gelbvieh bull. Thank you, and we apologize for the omission.

The National Gelbvieh and Balancer® Show took place at the National Western Stock Show on Monday, January 8, 2018, in Denver, Colorado. Judge Randy Mullinix, Toulon, Illinois, evaluated the 42 Gelbvieh females, 36 Gelbvieh bulls, 78 Balancer females, and 30 Balancer bulls.

Grand champion Gelbvieh female was BCFG Butlers Ms Dixie 283D owned by Clint Main, Seymour, Indiana. This heifer was born March 4, 2016, and is the daughter of BCFG Butlers Red Oak 908W. She first claimed the junior heifer division.

GHGF Deanna 77D owned by Austin Teeter, Mount Ulla, North Carolina, won reserve grand champion Gelbvieh female. This March 3, 2016, daughter of FMGF Blue's Impact 001X also came out of the junior heifer division.

Emily Griffiths, Kendallville, Indiana owned the grand champion Gelbvieh bull. GGGE 3G Die Cast 637D is the January 27, 2016, son of GGGE 3G Zip Line 266Z and was first named Gelbvieh champion junior bull.

Reserve grand champion Gelbvieh bull was GDV T Bar S Ace's High 209D owned by Grace Vehige, Bonnots Mill, Missouri. This bull was born December 22, 2016, and is the son of GDV T Bar S Reload 27A ET. He first claimed the senior bull calf division.

Grand champion Balancer female was EGL Vivian C1083 owned by J W LeDoux, Ree Heights, South Dakota. This female is the March 25, 2015, daughter of Eagle Pass Final Answer 1047 and was first named Balancer champion cow-calf pair. Vivian C1083's calf-at-side was CHIP Exhibition 7283E born May 21, 2017, and is sired by EGL Roundhouse B019.

J W LeDoux also owned the reserve grand champion Balancer female. EGL Lass E3200 is the daughter of EGL Lifeline B101. This February 15, 2017, heifer first claimed the winter heifer calf division.

Grand champion Balancer bull was GGGE 3G Double Agent 602D owned by Emily Griffiths, Kendallville, Indiana. This bull was born January 6, 2016, and is the son of GGGE 3G Smoke N' Mirrors 639S. He first claimed the junior bull division.

MDR First Step 7549E owned by Dobson Ranch, Kaw City, Oklahoma, won reserve grand champion Balancer bull. This bull is the March 5, 2017, son of JRI Next Step 285X72 and was first named Balancer champion spring bull calf.

2018 Gelbvieh and Balancer National Show

Gelbvieh Females

Gelbvieh Champion Spring Heifer Calf: GHGF Zelda 20E; French Farms, Big Clifty, Ky.; Sire: GHGF Young Gun C310

Gelbvieh Reserve Champion Spring Heifer Calf: SEPT RCO No Tan Lines E273; September Farms/Riddle & Co., Franklin, Neb.; Sire: JRI Next Step 285X72

Gelbvieh Champion Winter Heifer Calf: VOS 909E; Hilltop Farms, Asbury, Mo.; Sire: FHG Flying H MR Traction 45B

Gelbvieh Reserve Champion Winter Heifer Calf: SKYC BCFG-SKYS Eleanor 282E; Casey Martin, Oregon, Ill.; Sire: JRI Pistol Pete 214A44

Gelbvieh Champion Senior Heifer Calf: POST Post Rock Wilma 334D8 ET; Kyle Cavalli, Lincoln, Kan.; Sire: DCSF Post Rock Power Built 37B8

Gelbvieh Reserve Champion Senior Heifer Calf: GHGF Bella 58D; Austin Teeter, Mount Ulla, N.C./French Farms, Clifty, Ky.; Sire: GHGF Zeus 61Z

Gelbvieh Champion Intermediate Heifer: PHS ProHart Brandy 634D; Cross Seven Ranch, Las Animas, Colo.; Sire: BDCG DC 401A4 ET

Gelbvieh Champion Junior Heifer: BCFG Butlers Ms Dixie 283D; Clint Main, Seymour, Ind.; Sire: BCFG Butlers Red Oak 908W

Gelbvieh Reserve Champion Junior Heifer: GHGF Deanna 77D; Austin Teeter, Mount Ulla, N.C.; Sire: FMGF Blue's Impact 001X

Gelbvieh Bulls

Gelbvieh Champion Spring Bull Calf: VLK E729 War Cloud; Britney Volek, Highmore, S.D.; Sire: BABR 5201C Reload ET

Gelbvieh Reserve Champion Spring Bull Calf: RWG Exact Combination 7409; Royal Western Gelbvieh, Red Deer County, Alberta, Canada; Sire: RWG Right Combination 5506

Gelbvieh Champion Winter Bull Calf: JLSL Apollo 759E; Ledgerwood Gelbvieh, Clarkston, Wash.; Sire: JDPD Time Traveler 450X

Gelbvieh Reserve Champion Winter Bull Calf: HTFM Mr Equalizer E711; Hilltop Farms Benny McWilliams, Asbury, Mo.; Sire: DCSF Post Rock FI 49B2

Gelbvieh Champion Senior Bull Calf: GDV T Bar S Ace's High 209D; Grace Vehige, Bonnots Mill, Mo.; Sire: GDV T Bar S Reload 27A ET

Gelbvieh Reserve Champion Senior Bull Calf: GHGF Whole Lotta Love 53D1 ET; Green Hills Gelbvieh, Mount Ulla, N.C.; Sire: FMGF Blue's Impact 001X

Gelbvieh Champion Junior Bull: GGGE 3G Die Cast 637D; Emily Griffiths, Kendallville, Ind.; Sire: GGGE 3G Zip Line 266Z

Gelbvieh Reserve Champion Junior Bull: GHGF Cow Town D536; Green Hills Gelbvieh, Mount Ulla, N.C.; Sire: FMGF Blue's Impact 001X

Gelbvieh Champion Two-Year-Old Bull: AAD R One Eyed Jack 5009C; Linda Shafer, Strasburg, Colo.; Sire: Rid R Collateral 2R

Gelbvieh Reserve Champion Two-Year-Old Bull: RWG Right Combination 5506; Royal Western Gelbvieh, Red Deer County, Alberta, Canada; Sire: RWG War Admiral 2528

Balancer Females

Balancer Champion Spring Heifer Calf: BCFG Butlers Elize 730E; Butler Creek Farms, Milton, Tenn.; Sire: BCFG Butlers Bismarck 512Z

Balancer Reserve Champion Spring Heifer Calf: RRAB BCFG Ms. Evangeline 413E ET; Aidan Raab, Markle, Ind.; Sire: S A V Brilliance 8077

Balancer Champion Winter Heifer Calf: EGL Lass E3200; J W LeDoux, Ree Heights, S.D; Sire: EGL Lifeline B101

Balancer Reserve Champion Winter Heifer Calf: MDR Elly Zendt 702E ET; Brylee Thiel, Kaw City, Okla.; Sire: Dameron First Class

Balancer Champion Senior Heifer Calf: GHGF Delilah 655D; Austin Teeter, Mount Ulla, N.C.; Sire: Gambles Hot Rod 9620

Balancer Reserve Champion Senior Heifer Calf: BCFG Butlers MS Daisy 28D3 ET; Butler Creek Farms, Milton, Tenn.; Sire: AHL Flashback 446B

Balancer Champion Intermediate Heifer: GGGE 3G Cowgirl Dixie 6102D; Emily Griffiths, Kendallville, Ind.; Sire: S S Hoover Dam B115

Balancer Reserve Champion Intermediate Heifer: RID R Ima's Pride 6117D ET; Ridinger Cattle Company, Deer Trail, Colo.; Sire: WPRA Legacy A-314

Balancer Champion Junior Heifer: BCFG Butlers Ms Dolly 1315D; Alexandria Raab, Markle, Ind.; Sire: BCFG Butlers Bismarck 512Z

Balancer Reserve Champion Junior Heifer: BRAX Delilah D26; Braxton Murray, Kingfisher, Okla.; Sire: BAG Mr Quick Sand 135 A

Balancer Champion Cow-Calf Pair: EGL Vivian C1083; J W LeDoux, Ree Heights, S.D.; Sire: Eagle Pass Final Answer 1047

Balancer Bulls

Balancer Champion Spring Bull Calf: MDR First Step 7549E; Dobson Ranch, Kaw City, Okla.; Sire: JRI Next Step 285X72

Balancer Reserve Champion Spring Bull Calf: GHGF Terminal Velocity E03; Garrett Teeter, Mount Ulla, N.C.; Sire: BGGR Gravity 803A

Balancer Champion Winter Bull Calf: OGSG OVER Enshrined 028E; Overmiller Gelbvieh, Smith Center, Kan.; Sire: OVER Cooperstown 350C

Balancer Reserve Champion Winter Bull Calf; GGGE 3G Extra Money 709E; Emily Griffiths, Kendallville, Ind.; Sire: GGGE 3G EZ Money 209Z

Balancer Champion Senior Bull Calf: DCSF Post Rock Dividend 375D8 ET; Post Rock Cattle Company, Barnard, Kan.; Sire: Basin Payweight 1682

Balancer Reserve Champion Senior Bull Calf: DMS Stuckys Dak ET; Stucky Beef Genetics, Salina, Kan.; Sire: Sandpoint Butkus X797

Balancer Champion Junior Bull: GGGE 3G Double Agent 602D; Emily Griffiths, Kendallville, Ind.; Sire: GGGE 3G Smoke N' Mirrors 639S

Balancer Reserve Champion Junior Bull: MDR Pistol Pete 6566D; Dobson Ranch, Kaw City, Okla.; Sire: MDR Silver Bandito 3505A ET

Balancer Champion Two-Year-Old Bull: BNW Concho 5131C ET; Wilkinson Gelbvieh Ranch, Model, Colo.; Sire: SYD Stampede 6122S ET

The American Gelbvieh Association is a progressive beef cattle breed association representing 1,100 members and approximately 40,000 cows assessed annually in a performance-oriented total herd reporting system.

–American Gelbvieh Association