NWSS Entry, show details: Simmentals

DENVER – Colorado Simmental Association is putting the final touches on planning for the 2020 National Western Stock Show.

Entry deadlines are Nov. 20, with the Simmental shows and events set for Jan. 17-22. Changes, such as the addition of bred female pen of 3 classes in the yards show, and a different check-in system for hill and junior exhibitors, will be implemented in 2020. Percentage cattle will be ½-blood or higher. Rules, class breakdowns and tips are posted on http://www.coloradosimmental.com.

The bull and female pen shows on Jan. 19 & 20 will be judged by Chris Mullinix of Kansas and his associate judge is Randy Mullinix of Illinois. In addition to examining the data and cattle, the crowd also may get involved in the People’s Choice Power Simmental judging held during the pen shows.

The junior show on Jan. 21 will be officiated by Jon DeClerck of Texas, and the open-class bull and females shows will be Jan. 21 & 22, respectively. They will be officiated by Charlie Boyd and his associate judge Joe Myers, both of Kentucky. Progress Through Performance show guidelines are used and Ring of Champion point are awarded.

In addition to the shows, auctions will offer genetics, networking may be enjoyed at the American Simmental Meet-n-Greet, plus the ASA’s annual meeting, and the Chairman’s Reception and Foundation Gala round out Denver breed activities. Highlights include:

Friday, Jan. 17

• 9 a.m. Pen cattle check-in in the NWSS yards processing tent.

Saturday, Jan. 18

• 10 a.m. ASA Annual meeting at the DoubleTree Hotel.

• 1-4 p.m. ASA Meet-n-Greet in the NWSS yards.

• 6:30 p.m. SimMagic on Ice sale at DoubleTree Central Hotel.

Sunday, Jan. 19

• 8 a.m. – Bull Pen Show in the NWSS Stockyards Arena.

• 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. – Junior & open-class check-in in the NWSS Stockyards Arena.

• 6 p.m. – ASA Chairman’s Reception and Foundation Gala at the DoubleTree Hotel.

Monday, Jan. 20

• 8 a.m. – Female Pen Show in the NWSS Stockyards Arena.

• 2 p.m. -The One XVII Sale in the NWSS Livestock Center Auction Arena.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

• 8 a.m. – Junior Show in the NWSS Stadium Arena.

• Estimate 10 a.m. Open-class bull show in the NWSS Stadium Arena.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

• 8 a.m. – Open-class female show in the NWSS Stadium Arena.

A full schedule is on http://www.coloradosimmental.com.

–Colorado Simmental Association