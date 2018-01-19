NWSS: N.D. 4-Hers place at National Western Roundup
January 19, 2018
North Dakota 4-H'ers competed in consumer choices, meat and livestock judging, and horse-related events.
Several North Dakota 4-H'ers brought home honors from the recent Western National Roundup in Denver, Colo.
The Western National Roundup is a place for youth to compete nationally in several contests, learn to work as teams, and develop self-confidence and leadership skills, including critical thinking and independence. Youth also participate in educational tours that provide community-based and service learning opportunities.
The North Dakota 4-H teams and individuals who placed were:
Consumer Choices
The Walsh County team of Beatrice Kjelland, Sandra Kjelland, Kristen Larson and Tobias Zikmund placed seventh.
Individual placings were:
Beatrice Kjelland – sixth
Zikmund – 16th
Larson – 25th
Sandra Kjelland – 28th
Hippology
The Morton County team of Katelyn Eisenbeis, Ashley Goldade, Brooke Heidrich and Morgan Henke placed second.
Team and individual placings by category were:
Examination/slides – team, third; Henke, seventh; Eisenbeis, 10th
Stations – team, first; Goldade, third; Henke, fifth; Heidrich, seventh; Eisenbeis, ninth
Horse judging – team, sixth
Team problem – sixth
Overall – Henke, sixth; Goldade, seventh; Eisenbeis, ninth
Horse Demonstration
The Ward County team of Madilyn Berg and Sidney Lovelace placed second. Their presentation took the audience on a trip through the horse's digestive system. They used props to explain where and why life-threating colic (digestive upsets) occurs along the route through the digestive system.
Horse Judging
The Kidder County team of Morgan Dutton, Cheyanne Klein, Kaden Strom and Teresa Wald placed seventh overall. The team judged six performance classes and four conformation halter classes, and provided four sets of reasons for their placing decisions.
Team and individual placings by category were:
Reasons – team, sixth; Dutton, ninth
Halter – team, seventh; Dutton, ninth
Performance – team, eighth; Dutton, 10th
Overall – Dutton, sixth
Horse Public Speaking
Victoria Christensen, Stutsman County – sixth
Livestock Judging
The Dickey County team of Kadey Holm, Caleb Hauck, Reed Wendel, Jacob Hauck and Calli Hauck placed 12th overall
Team and individual placings by category were:
Reasons – 11th
Swine – team, fifth; Holm, seventh; Wendel, 11th
Meat Judging
The Ward County team of Samuel Jaeger, Jayd Novak, Thomas Schauer and Jacob Scheresky took second place overall.
Team and individual placings by category were:
Overall – Scheresky, first; Novak, ninth; Schauer, 12th; Jaeger, 22nd
Placings – team, second; Scheresky, fourth; Novak, fifth
Reasons – team, fourth; Scheresky, third
Retail ID – team, second; Scheresky, second; Schauer, eighth
–NDSU Extension