NWSS Results – Angus
January 24, 2019
Carload of Bulls
Place, Back#, Animal Name, Owner, Exhibitor,
1st, Krebs Ranch of Gordon, NE, – Krebs Ranch of Gordon, NE,
2nd, Express Ranches of Yukon, OK, – Express Ranches of Yukon, OK
Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Pen of Three Bulls
1st, Express Ranches of Yukon, OK, – Express Ranches of Yukon, OK.
2nd, Bush Angus of Britton, SD, – Bush Angus of Britton, SD.
Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Pen of Three Heifers
1st, Glenn Johnson – Chestnut Angus Farm of Pipestone, MN, Glenn Johnson – Chestnut Angus Farm of Pipestone, MN.
2nd, OSU Empress 8104, OSU Empress 8108, OSU Empress 8132, OSU, Oklahoma Stae University Purebred Beef Center of Stillwater, OK, – Oklahoma State University Purebred Beef Center of Stillwater, OK.
Grand Champion & Reserve Grand Champion Bull
1st, 2091, WB Pendleton 708 PVF SWSN , Hoffman Ranch of Thedford, NE, Hoffman Ranch of Thedford, NE.
2nd, 2055, C&C Intuition 7104 , Express Ranches of Yukon, OK, – Express Ranches of Yukon, OK.
Grand Champion & Reserve Grand Champion Female
1st, 2484, T/R NFF Princess E307, Kayden Nowatzke of Michigan City, IN, Kayden Nowatzke of Michigan City, IN.
2nd, 2584, GCC Cover Girl 923 E ET, Austin Nowatzke – Nowatzke Cattle Company of Michigan City, IN, Austin Nowatzke – Nowatzke Cattle.
–NWSS