NWSS Results – Angus

Carload of Bulls

Place, Back#, Animal Name, Owner, Exhibitor,

1st, Krebs Ranch of Gordon, NE, – Krebs Ranch of Gordon, NE,

2nd, Express Ranches of Yukon, OK, – Express Ranches of Yukon, OK

Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Pen of Three Bulls

1st, Express Ranches of Yukon, OK, – Express Ranches of Yukon, OK.

2nd, Bush Angus of Britton, SD, – Bush Angus of Britton, SD.

Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Pen of Three Heifers

1st, Glenn Johnson – Chestnut Angus Farm of Pipestone, MN, Glenn Johnson – Chestnut Angus Farm of Pipestone, MN.

2nd, OSU Empress 8104, OSU Empress 8108, OSU Empress 8132, OSU, Oklahoma Stae University Purebred Beef Center of Stillwater, OK, – Oklahoma State University Purebred Beef Center of Stillwater, OK.

Grand Champion & Reserve Grand Champion Bull

1st, 2091, WB Pendleton 708 PVF SWSN , Hoffman Ranch of Thedford, NE, Hoffman Ranch of Thedford, NE.

2nd, 2055, C&C Intuition 7104 , Express Ranches of Yukon, OK, – Express Ranches of Yukon, OK.

Grand Champion & Reserve Grand Champion Female

1st, 2484, T/R NFF Princess E307, Kayden Nowatzke of Michigan City, IN, Kayden Nowatzke of Michigan City, IN.

2nd, 2584, GCC Cover Girl 923 E ET, Austin Nowatzke – Nowatzke Cattle Company of Michigan City, IN, Austin Nowatzke – Nowatzke Cattle.

–NWSS