NWSS Results – Charolais

Champion and Reserve Champion Pen of Three Bulls

1st, WC Silencer 7548 P, WC Prototype 7547 P, WC Rushmore 7765 , Wright Charolais of Richmond, MO, – Wright Charolais of Richmond, MO.

2nd, WDZ Phenom 839, WDZ Cash 889, WDZ Commitment 892, WDZ JLS, Chad Zehnder – Zehnder Waage Partnership of Stanchfield, MN, Chad Zehnder – Zehnder Waage Partnership of Stanchfield, MN.

Champion and Reserve Champion Pen of Three Heifers

1st, TR MS OUTSIDER 8630F, TR MS FREIDA 8716F ET, TR MS FLOSSIE, Thomas Ranch of Harrold, SD, – Thomas Ranch of Harrold, SD.

2nd, AM IVANKA F142, AM STELLE F14, AM LITTLE KIM F145, AM VALERI, Ashley Moore of Piasa, IL, Ashley Moore of Piasa, IL.

Grand Champion & Reserve Grand Champion Bull

Place, Back#, Animal Name, Owner, Exhibitor,

1st, 2806, BOY OUTLIER 812 ET PLD , Boyert Show Cattle of Pleasantville, IA, – Boyert Show Cattle of Pleasantville, IA,

2nd, 2816, J&J Vincent Vega 743 , Sydney Johnson of Orlando, OK, Sydney Johnson of Orlando, OK

Grand Champion & Reserve Grand Champion Female

1st, 2752, LJR Ms Just A Starting 2376EET , Kelton Arthur – Lucky Strike Show Cattle of Stillwater, OK, Kelton Arthur – Lucky Strike Show Cattle of Stillwater, OK,

2nd, 2677, LJR Outsider Bunny 77F , Tony Jeffs – Jeffs Cattle of Stephenville, TX, Tony Jeffs – Jeffs Cattle of Stephenville, TX

–NWSS