NWSS Results – Hereford

Champion and Reserve Champion Pen of Three Bulls

1st, Express Ranches of Yukon, OK, – Express Ranches of Yukon, OK.

2nd, Kevin Jensen – Jensen Bros. of Courtland, KS, Kevin Jensen – Jensen Bros. of Courtland, KS.

HORNED

Grand Champion & Reserve Grand Champion Horned Bull

Place, Back#, Animal Name, Owner, Exhibitor,

1st, 3520, BR Belle Air 6011 , Mary Barber – Barber Ranch of Channing, TX, Mary Barber – Barber Ranch of Channing, TX

2nd, 3449, EXR Bankroll 8130 ET , Express Ranches of Yukon, OK, – Express Ranches of Yukon, OK

Grand Champion & Reserve Grand Champion Horned Heifer

Place, Back#, Animal Name, Owner, Exhibitor,

1st, 3544, BK ENCHANTED POINTS 7038E ET , MOORE CATTLE CO. of MADILL, OK, – MOORE CATTLE CO. of MADILL, OK,

2nd, 3547, Lillies Spice , Lillie Skiles of Hereford, TX, Tony Jeffs – Jeffs Cattle of Stephenville, TX

POLLED

Grand Champion & Reserve Grand Champion Polled Bull

Place, Back#, Animal Name, Owner, Exhibitor,

1st, 3378, H DeBerard 7454 ET , Hoffman Ranch of Thedford, NE, – Hoffman Ranch of Thedford, NE,

2nd, 3934, KJ BJ Landmark 210F ET , Kevin Jensen – Jensen Bros. of Courtland, KS, Kevin Jensen – Jensen Bros. of Courtland, KS

Grand Champion & Reserve Grand Champion Polled Heifer

Place, Back#, Animal Name, Owner, Exhibitor,

1st, 3920, NJW 36A 10W Turquoise 22E ET , Ward Ranch LLC of Sheridan, WY, – Ward Ranch LLC of Sheridan, WY,

2nd, 3880, SC NOVA 04E ET , Bentley London of Collinsville, TX, Bentley London of Collinsville, TX.

*Editor's note, no champion carload information was available as of press time