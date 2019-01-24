NWSS Results – Hereford
January 24, 2019
Champion and Reserve Champion Pen of Three Bulls
1st, Express Ranches of Yukon, OK, – Express Ranches of Yukon, OK.
2nd, Kevin Jensen – Jensen Bros. of Courtland, KS, Kevin Jensen – Jensen Bros. of Courtland, KS.
HORNED
Grand Champion & Reserve Grand Champion Horned Bull
Place, Back#, Animal Name, Owner, Exhibitor,
1st, 3520, BR Belle Air 6011 , Mary Barber – Barber Ranch of Channing, TX, Mary Barber – Barber Ranch of Channing, TX
2nd, 3449, EXR Bankroll 8130 ET , Express Ranches of Yukon, OK, – Express Ranches of Yukon, OK
Grand Champion & Reserve Grand Champion Horned Heifer
Place, Back#, Animal Name, Owner, Exhibitor,
1st, 3544, BK ENCHANTED POINTS 7038E ET , MOORE CATTLE CO. of MADILL, OK, – MOORE CATTLE CO. of MADILL, OK,
2nd, 3547, Lillies Spice , Lillie Skiles of Hereford, TX, Tony Jeffs – Jeffs Cattle of Stephenville, TX
POLLED
Grand Champion & Reserve Grand Champion Polled Bull
Place, Back#, Animal Name, Owner, Exhibitor,
1st, 3378, H DeBerard 7454 ET , Hoffman Ranch of Thedford, NE, – Hoffman Ranch of Thedford, NE,
2nd, 3934, KJ BJ Landmark 210F ET , Kevin Jensen – Jensen Bros. of Courtland, KS, Kevin Jensen – Jensen Bros. of Courtland, KS
Grand Champion & Reserve Grand Champion Polled Heifer
Place, Back#, Animal Name, Owner, Exhibitor,
1st, 3920, NJW 36A 10W Turquoise 22E ET , Ward Ranch LLC of Sheridan, WY, – Ward Ranch LLC of Sheridan, WY,
2nd, 3880, SC NOVA 04E ET , Bentley London of Collinsville, TX, Bentley London of Collinsville, TX.
*Editor's note, no champion carload information was available as of press time