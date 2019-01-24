NWSS Results – Shorthorn and Shorthorn Plus

Champion and Reserve Champion Pen of Three ShorthornPlus Heifers

Place, Back#, Animal Name, Owner, Exhibitor,

1st, Stepping Stone Ranch of Edson, KS, – Stepping Stone Ranch of Edson, KS.

Champion Pen Three Shorthornplus Bulls

1st, Derek Jungels – Jungels Shorthorn Farm of Kathryn, ND, Derek Jungels – Jungels Shorthorn Farm of Kathryn, ND.

Champion and Reserve Champion Pen of Five Bulls

1st, Leveldale Roadhouse 815F, Leveldale Magnum 818F, Leveldale, Leveldale Farms of Mason City, IL, – Leveldale Farms of Mason City, IL.

2nd, Derek Jungels – Jungels Shorthorn Farm of Kathryn, ND, Derek Jungels – Jungels Shorthorn Farm of Kathryn, ND

Champion and Reserve Champion Pen of Three Shorthorn Heifers

1st, PVSS Red Hot ET , Shawn Vachal – Pearl Valley Shorthorns of Valley City, ND, Shawn Vachal – Pearl Valley Shorthorns of Valley City, ND.

2nd, VSF MARIA'S PRIDE 40F, VSF GOLDEN CHAIN 23Y 43F, VSF MA, Vogel Shorthorn Farm of rogers, ND, – Vogel Shorthorn Farm of Rogers, ND.

Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Bull

1st, 5526, TJH Bo's Maxim H7 , Crow Creek Farms of Lawton, OK, – Crow Creek Farms of Lawton, OK.

2nd, 5513, CF S/F Upper Hand X ET , Kyle Shoufler of Fortville, IN, – Cates Farms, Simon Farms, Kyle Shoufler of FORTVILLE, IN.

Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Female

1st, 5491, CF V8 Mona Lisa Reward 782 , Tyler Cates – Cates Farms of Modac, IN, Tyler Cates – Cates Farms of Modac, IN.

2nd, 5488, STECK CHELSIE C 704 ET , Riley Johnson of Jackson, MN, Riley Johnson of Jackson, MN.

Grand Champion & Reserve Grand Champion ShorthornPlus Female

1st, 5550, SULL Black Cherri 7217E ET , Jake Brandt – Brandt Ranch of Clarion , IA, Jake Brandt – Brandt Ranch of Clarion , IA.

2nd, 5558, Sull Crystal Blue 8076F , Abigail Burkhart of Dunlap, IA, Abigail Burkhart of Dunlap, IA.

Grand Champion & Reserve Grand Champion ShorthornPlus Bull

1st, 5580, 5J Gustus 24E , 5J Farms, LLC of Olney Springs, CO, – 5J Farms, LLC of Olney Springs, CO.

2nd, 5581, RC Proud Freckles , Christy Campbell – RC Show Cattle of Eaton, OH, Christy Campbell – RC Show Cattle of Eaton, OH.

–NWSS