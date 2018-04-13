Oakwater Ranch/Rocking Arrow Charolais 35th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk, Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: April 10, 2018

Location: Valentine Livestock, Valentine, NE

Auctioneer: Jim Birdwell

Averages

87 Yearling Charolais bulls avg. $3,595

With over 60 years of combined experience in the Charolais industry, the Oakwater Ranch/ Rocking Arrow once again put together a stout, uniform, eye-appealing set of yearling bulls to offer to the buyers in the seats of Valentine Livestock Valentine, NE. These bulls have several generations of calving ease bred in, but are also packed with red meat and performance. Congratulations to everyone on a successful sale!

Top selling bulls include:

Lot 11 at $13,000, OW MAX FORCE 7019 PLD, DOB 1-11-17, REG# M888173, OW MAX FORCE 3044 PLD x OW MISS COLOSSUS X 107 PLD, sold to Jay Bricker, Preston, MO.

Lot 29 at $8,000, OW MAXIMIZER 2077-7133, DOB 2-11-17, REG# M891009, OW MAXIMIZER S013-2077 PLD x OW MISS MAXIMIZER 4007 PLD, sold to Paul Stanczylt, Fullerton, NE

Lot 90 at $7,500, OW NETWORK 7151, DOB 2-16-17, REG# M891021, OW NETWORK X120 PLD x OW MISS DIVIDEND 3123, sold to Kevin Koenig, Ewing, NE.

Lot 51 at $7,000, OW DESIGN 5035-7256 PLD, DOB 3-8-17, REG# M891262, OW DESIGN 5035 PLD x OW MISS FLASH Y115 PLD, sold to Paul Stanczylt, Fullerton, NE.

Lot 41 at $6,250, OW DESIGN S519-7029 PLD, DOB 1-12-17, REG# M888320, OW DESIGN S519 x OW MISS MAXIMIZER S013-x170PL sold to Darcy Leistrintz, Antioch, NE.