Irwin Louis Tescher was born August 1, 1930, to Rol and Grace (McClain) Tescher, and was the youngest of nine children.

Irwin married Betty Jean Kopren on Valentine’s day 1954. He served in the United States Marine Corps. Irwin retired from Grand Electric Co-op in 1989. He then worked part-time at his dream job, consigning livestock for Lemmon Livestock.

Irwin enjoyed baseball, trap shooting, bowling, dancing, and took up golf to spend more time with the kids and grandkids. His passion was horses and roping. He liked to share his knowledge with young people. Irwin was very excited when his granddaughter took interest in rodeo and always had a horse ready to compete. He was very proud of the saddles and buckles he won. In 2013, he qualified to compete in the National Roping Tour Finals in Phoenix, AZ. In May 2015, at the age 84, he and his team roping partner won the fast time at the finals. He was so happy to have family and friends in the crowd cheering for him.

He was very proud of his grandchildren and enjoyed telling anyone who would listen. He loved watching them in all their activities and provided them with pets, go-carts, motorcycles, and when they were old enough to drive, vehicles. He always said I’m in charge of fun, not being practical. His favorite road trips were the ones with grandkids.

Irwin Louis Tescher, 89, of Bison, SD, died September 5, 2019, at SD Human Services Center in Yankton SD.

Irwin is survived by his children, Melody (Doug) Hamilton and Rollie (Shari) Tescher; grandchildren, Dustin Hamilton, Sara (Garrett) Rembold, Andrew Tescher, and Caitlyn (Tim) Red Leaf; great-grandchildren, Hudson Rembold and Stassi Red Leaf; and his very special friend, Paulette.

Irwin was preceded in death by his parents; eight siblings; wife, Betty; great-grandson, Mason; and granddaughter-in-law, Lisa.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at Elbert Bentley Memorial Building in Bison with Pastor Harold Delbridge officiating. Interment will follow at the Bison Cemetery.

