Brian Curtis

1980-2019

Brian Curtis 39 of Belle Fourche passed away unexpectedly December 2, 2019 at his home in Belle Fourche.

Brian was born March 3, 1980 to Randy and Billie (Barnes) Curtis at Rapid City, South Dakota. Brian grew up in Belle Fourche from kindergarten till he graduated in 1998. As a child he competed in AAU wrestling and soccer. His father Randy, started him riding horses as soon as he could walk, which led him to riding sheep then calves and on to bulls which was his passion. In his spare time, he started training horses with his uncle Bill Myers. They credit Brian for his help and success in their horse program. Brian was good at horse training but his true passion was bull riding. Brian’s bull riding talents were remarkable. He won at many levels and was one of the top bull riders in the country. He won numerous circuit titles and major rodeo wins in his career. He was on his way to great success when his career was cut short by a tragic accident on June 18, 2011. Brian met a lot of cowboys on the road and they meant a lot to him. Fellow riders, to the stock contractors, to the announcers and we can’t forget the bull fighters and doctors that helped him along the way. He talked about all of you.

Brian became a father to Noah Nixon (21). He then had two other children, Oaklee (8) and Bayzen (5) with Stephanie (O’Connnell) Curtis. He enjoyed supporting and spending time with his family at the sporting events but quite often you would find him at a local barrel race. He always had a smile on his face and ready to offer you a “cold one.”

After his many accomplishments he settled down in Belle Fourche, where he followed in his father and grandfather’s footsteps as a field man at The Belle Fourche Livestock, which he enjoyed. Brian was blessed with the ability to share a conversation with anyone. He enjoyed visiting friends, being on the phone and telling stories. His presence, his stories and his smile will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his father, Randy Curtis; his paternal grandparents and his maternal grandfather, Bill Barnes.

He will be greatly missed by his children, Noah Nixon of Alzada, MT, Oaklee and Bayzen Curtis of Fruitdale; his Mother, Billie Curtis; his sisters, Kaycee and Karisa Curtis all of Belle Fourche; his step mother, Mary Jo Curtis of Belle Fourche; his maternal grandmother, Violet Barnes of Pierre, SD and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be Friday, December 6 from 7 to 8 pm at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 7 at 3 pm at the Belle Fourche Area Community Center Auditorium, 1111 National Street. Burial will follow at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.

The family extends an invitation for everyone to join them for lunch and sharing of memories at the Branding Iron Steakhouse following the burial.

An account has been established in memory of Brian Curtis at Pioneer Bank and Trust in Belle Fourche.

An online guest book and video tribute is available at klinefuneralchapel.com