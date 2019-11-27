Francis “Keith” McDonald: 1927-2019

Francis “Keith” McDonald, 92, of Aladdin, Wyoming died Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Ft. Meade Veterans Hospital.

Keith was born January 6, 1927 in Fruitdale, South Dakota to Francis James and Viola I. (Michelson) McDonald. He graduated from Belle Fourche High School. He entered the Army May 2, 1945 and served in Japan with Company B, 3rd Combat Engineers, 21 Regiment Combat Team, 24th Infantry Division. He sailed on the SS Marine Swallow and was honorably discharged in 1946. He returned to Belle Fourche and drove fuel truck for his father and also worked at McDonald Implement. In 1948 he attended Black Hills Teachers College for one year in Spearfish, SD.

He was united in marriage to Velma E. Wilhelm on February 12, 1950 in Rapid City. The couple moved to the ranch at Aladdin, WY to begin his life- long passion of ranching.

Keith and Velma loved to travel. They were able to visit several countries and most of the United States throughout their married life. He enjoyed Elk hunting with his sons and son-in-law and numerous friends. He also enjoyed sharing his swimming pool at the ranch with neighbors and other friends.

Keith was able to live on the ranch that he so loved until his passing.

He is survived by his children, Linda (Tim) Burch of Alzada, MT, J.O. (Rhoda Mae) McDonald of Hulett, WY, Susan McDonald of Omaha, NE and Casey (Kim) McDonald of Aladdin, WY; 9 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Viola; his brother, Roger McDonald and his wife, Velma.

Funeral services were held Monday, November 25 at 11 AM at the Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche with Pastor Paul Howard officiating.

The family suggests memorials to the Diabetes Nebraska Research.

An online guest book and video tribute is available at klinefuneralchapel.com.