Howard “Gordon” Malm: 1933-2019

Howard “Gordon” Malm (86), went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at his home on the family ranch with his beloved wife, Fanny, by his side. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and lifelong friends.

Gordon was born to Elmer and Hilda Malm, on October 6, 1933, and began his life on the family sheep ranch. He attended and graduated from Albin High School in 1952. He attended the University of Wyoming for two years. During this time, Gordon married his high school sweetheart, Fanny Dwinell, from Carpenter, Wyoming, on January 16, 1954. Gordon and Fanny returned to the family ranch to begin building a legacy of love and faith. The A.P. Malm Ranch (est. 1887) became known as Malm Ranch Company when they purchased their first head of Hereford cattle. Gordon and Fanny operated the ranch with Gordon’s parents and younger brother, Ken, and years later, Ken’s wife Linda. With the support of his wife, brother, and children, Gordon showed cattle in the local areas and judged cattle shows at various livestock shows. He first sold registered Hereford cattle and then later sold many different breeds of cattle to ranches all over the United States and to ranches in foreign countries.

Gordon and Fanny shared an amazing life together raising four children, while actively supporting the family ranch, school, community, and most of all, his beloved church where he was a lifelong member. He served on many boards supporting the ag and cattle industry and local church, which are too numerous to mention.

Gordon and Fanny loved their children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews, and worked tirelessly to support all of them in their various activities and walks of life. He and Fanny prayed faithfully for each during the good and difficult years while continually imparting wisdom on a regular basis to encourage his family through all of life. Gordon is best known and will be remembered for his faith in God, strong work ethic, love of cattle, and the ranching industry.

Gordon was preceded in death by his brother, Princeton, and parents, Elmer and Hilda. He is survived by his wife, Fanny, of almost 66 years, and children: Martha Ellis of Albin, Wyoming; Howard (Dixie) of Albin, Wyoming, Lynette (Kent) Hunter of Hawk Springs, Wyoming, and Andy (Stacy) of LaGrange, Wyoming, all of whom are involved in the ranching industry. Gordon is survived by his nine grandchildren: J.D. (Esther) Ellis , Lindsy (Michael) Booth, Timothy Malm, Bethany (Todd) Self, Cassady Malm, Jessica Malm, Katelin (Avery) Jamerman, Karissa Malm, and Kaden Malm, step grandchildren Quinn and Kylie Hunter; his five great grandchildren: Tirzah and Caleb Ellis and Baylie, Brylie, and Bryce Booth. He is also survived by his brother, Ken (Linda) Malm of Cheyenne, and a multitude of nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service was held on Friday, November 15, at 10 am at Albin Baptist Church burial took place at the Albin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Gideons’ International, Albin Baptist Church, or the Albin Ambulance fund. To send your condolences to the family you may logon to: https://schradercares.com/book-of-memories/4022375/Malm-Howard-Gordon/index.php