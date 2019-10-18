Lex Allen Grooms: 1980-2019

Lex Allen Grooms arrived in this world on May 20, 1980 in Rapid City, SD. He was the second of three sons born to William Grooms and Linda (White) Cooper. Lex grew up being a cowboy and he was always a capable hand horseback. He was hard to buck off a broncy horse and he usually caught what he threw a loop at. Helping neighbors at branding time, competing in ranch rodeos, working as a pickup man and sharing a laugh with his countless friends around the area were some of his favorite times in life. Lex was good with his hands, he could build or fix about anything needed on the ranch. Friends were always stopping in to get something welded on their trailer or a saddle sewed back together. Whether it was replacing a broken saddle tree, fixing windmills, a burnt-out caker motor or a horse that needed shod, Lex could handle it. He always had a soft heart for kids and he built several custom kid saddles that he would happily give away.

The light of Lex’s life was his only child, his son, Henry Clayton Grooms. Henry grew up fast learning how to do a man’s job helping his Dad. Lex was always so proud of what they could accomplish with just each other’s help. Henry looked out for Lex and helped him monitor his type 1 diabetes that had plagued his health since he was 9 years old. Henry gave Lex a reason to take better care of himself also. Their thirteen years together were the very best of Lex’s life.

Lex is survived by his son, Henry Grooms; father, William Grooms; mother, Linda (Roy) Cooper; older brother, Gilbert (Shannon) Grooms; nieces, Griffin and Eva Grooms; younger brother, Arron (Lindsey) Grooms; and nieces, Lyla and Elsie Grooms; step-sister, Stacy Cooper; siblings, Rob Mendoza & Family, LuWana Janis & Family, Amber Neal, Rachel Two Bulls-Grooms; maternal grandfather, Ralph White; and special friend, Jimmi Waln.

Lex was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Henry Grooms; paternal grandmother, Thelma Swallow-Groce; and maternal grandmother, Vernita White.

Memorial Services: 2 PM, Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Rockyford School Little Gymnasium in Rockyford, SD.

Officiating: Pastor Bill Combs.

Graveside Services: Monday, October 21, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalene’s Catholic Cemetery near Rockyford, SD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to the Waorking Ranch Cowboys Association Foundation at https://wrca.org/thank-you-for-your-donation/

Arrangements entrusted with Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge, SD.