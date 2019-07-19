Obituaries for Jonathan Zacher and Cara (Hatch) Zacher: 1991-2019

Jonathan Edward Zacher was born April 25, 1991, to Bryon and Lois (Edwards) Zacher in Minot, ND. He was raised on the family farm in Parshall, ND and graduated from Parshall High School in 2009 as Salutatorian. He participated in football, track and golf and was active in crop judging through 4-H.

Cara Kay Hatch was born October 18, 1991, in Rapid City, SD to David and Sheryl (Coughlin) Hatch. She was raised in Box Elder, SD where she was homeschooled. The family lived a short time in Farmington, NM, but returned to Box Elder. She participated in 4-H and played volleyball on the Rapid City Christian High School Team; she graduated in 2010.

They continued their education in Rapid City; Jon at South Dakota School of Mines and Cara at Black Hills State (SDSM&T Campus). Jon and Cara met in 2010 and knew instantly they were soul mates. Jon graduated with honors with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering in 2013. While in college he was active on the Baja Team which engineered off-road vehicles. He also obtained his pilot license for small planes during this time.

Jon and Cara were united in marriage on June 28, 2014 in Spearfish, SD and made their home on the Zacher family farm in Parshall. On October 27, 2017, they were blessed with their daughter, Audrey Faith. They were eagerly expecting their second child due in January of 2020.

Jon started farming with his dad in 2009. It was a proud family moment when the name of the farm was changed to the Zacher Family Farm. Cara developed a strong interest in agriculture from a young age, after spending several years on the family dairy farm. They had a sign in their home that reads “As a matter of fact, I was born in a barn” which was very true.

Cara farmed alongside Jon and enjoyed everything about country life. He enjoyed farm life from seeding to harvest. She adored being outside with the animals and working alongside her family. They also enjoyed riding horse; Jon had an arena built for her on their farm.

Cara embraced the Parshall community. They were active in the Parshall Promoters where Cara recently served as president. Cara was a great listener and Jon was a problem solver. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, bow hunting and riding horses. Jon was an excellent chef from open pit cooking to large family dinners.

Jon was grounded through his strong Lutheran upbringing. Cara truly blessed the lives of those around her. They had a strong faith in Jesus Christ and were members of The Pursuit Church in Minot.

Family was important and they valued time spent together. She was an incredible sister and daughter; she cherished her role as a mother and wife. Jon loved being a father, husband, son and brother.

Cara and Jonathan were each other’s love of a lifetime; from the moment they met they were always together. On Monday, July 15, 2019, Jonathan and his wife, Cara, perished together in a car accident on the way to their first obstetrics appointment in Minot.

They are survived by their daughter, Audrey Faith; parents, Bryon and Lois Zacher of Parshall, ND and David and Sheryl Hatch of Box Elder, SD; brothers, Jeremy Zacher (Brittany Fornal) of Minot, ND, Trevor and Alexa Hatch of Scenic, SD and Dustin and Jayme Hatch of Hereford, SD; nephew, Rhett Hatch; niece, Tenleigh Hatch; grandparents, Arlene Zacher of Bismarck, ND, Allen and Carol Hatch of Box Elder, SD and Larry and Elaine Coughlin of Brush, CO; uncles and aunts, Brad and Carol Zacher of Parshall, ND, Roger and Alyson Zacher of Pittsburgh, PA, Chris and Ruth Zacher of Parshall, ND, Wanda and Bruce Olsen of Cando, ND, Bruce and Wanda Edwards of Grand Rapids, MN, Helen Edwards of Seaside, CA, Dorothy Dell of Gahanna, OH, Alice Burton of Salinas, CA, Jennifer and Johnny Tippmann of Rapid City, SD, Steve and Tammy Coughlin of Yuma, CO and Mike and Tammy Coughlin of Derby, KS; many cousins and extended family.

They were preceded in death by their grandparents, Herbert Zacher and Dora and Lloyd Edwards; great-grandparents; uncle and aunt, Kent and Mary Odermann; and cousin, Allison Edwards.

Celebration of Life: Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1:00 CDT p.m. in Parshall High School Gymnasium, Parshall

Interment of Cremains: Parshall Cemetery, rural Parshall

A fund has been set up for Audrey Zacher at Cornerstone Bank, PO Box 7, Parshall, ND 58770