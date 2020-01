Arthur “Art” DeGrand

Funeral services for Arthur “Art” DeGrand, 64, of Baker, will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Longfellow School Gymnasium, Baker, MT.

Visitation for Art will take place from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Stevenson Funeral Home, Baker, with a prayer service taking place at 6:00 p.m.

Art passed away January 2, 2020 at Fallon Medical Complex in Baker, MT. F