Obituary for Jim Barta:1942-2019

Jim Barta (he would be mad if we put James Raymond Barta), age 77, of Fremont, Nebraska, died unexpectedly, but peacefully, in his sleep Dec. 20, 2019. He was greatly loved by his family, his “work family” and many friends. Jim’s pride and joy were his four grandsons, Collin, Caleb, Josef and Jackson.

Jim was born in Red Cloud, Nebraska, on March 3, 1942, to La Veda and Raymond (Bill) Barta. His first job was working in his father and uncles’ hardware/plumbing store at age 8. They fired him when he was 11 so he walked down the street and got a job at the pharmacy, which is how his interest in pharmacy began. Jim graduated from Red Cloud High School at the top of his class. He was also active in sports and was an All-State center in football. Jim then attended the University of Nebraska College of Pharmacy, graduating in 1965. He married his high school sweetheart, Lynn McCall, on Dec. 23, 1962. He entered the Air Force after graduation and served as a supply captain in Thailand, during the Vietnam War. His next stop was Fremont, Nebraska, where he purchased A&A Drug in 1969, which the family still owns today. His children, Christy and Jack, have worked with Jim in his variety of businesses, including Sav-Rx, Barta Cattle, Sav’N Sam Fireworks and many others. Jim was a quiet but generous supporter of everything Fremont.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Lynn Barta. He is survived by daughter, Christy Piti (Mike); son, Jack Barta (Kristina); grandsons, Collin and Caleb Piti, Josef and Jackson Barta.

The funeral will be Friday, Dec. 27, at 1 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 26, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a celebration of life and prayer service from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., also at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund has been established in Jim’s name to support young people who want to study agriculture: The Jim Barta “Cowboy” Scholarship Fund, Pinnacle Bank, Fremont.

Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements. F