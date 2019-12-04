Obituary for Ronald Lewis Miller: 1928-2019

Ronald was born November 8, 1928, to Arnt and Cora Miller at home at Cedar Canyon. He attended school at rural schools in the area and jokingly tells about starting high school at Newell three times before he finally quit and worked at home herding sheep. Ronald tells about herding sheep at the age of 13 while living in the sheep wagon.

Ronald was drafted in the army for the Korean War in 1950. He was trained as a tank gunner and a cook and was discharged instead of going to Korea. Ronald married Faith Louise Vig at the Prairie Home Church on August 20, 1955. To this union were born seven children over 16 years. Ronald and Faith bought the Fritz Kentsler place north of the Ben Ash Monument, where they lived their entire lives. Ronald instilled in his family a love for God, a love for Family, and a care for others. We can’t forget a love for hard work. He loved to joke with people, and he enjoyed spending time with young kids, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed visiting with his neighbors and friends. He took his family to Prairie Home Church almost every Sunday and was instrumental in the founding of Cedar Canyon Bible Camp.

Ronald and Faith ranched, raising cattle and sheep and kids. He spent springs lambing and calving, summers haying until the ground froze, and winters feeding, chopping ice, and hunting sheep out of snowbanks. He ranched with his brother Shirley for many years.

Ronald enjoyed music, and whenever the kids came home, he expected a room full of instruments and singing. He would even sing with his kids occasionally at church. His hobbies included feeding cows and sheep and driving/riding around them just to look. He usually said “All you need is a good horse and a good dog.”

Ronald passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, at their home in Belle Fourche. A bad snowstorm had come and he made it home before it hit, exactly as he would advise anybody.

Surviving Ronald are his wife of 64+ years, Faith Miller; seven children, Renee and Bob Bachman, Sandra and David Holland, Laura and Donnie Kissack, Harold and Lori (Keil) Miller, Lynn and Nancy (Talley) Miller, Sally and Witt Crowser, and Ronda and Sanford Deal; 23 grandchildren—give or take a few with marriages and extras; 26 great-grandchildren—give or take a few; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Hope Vig, Adelia Vig, Rose Tysdal, and Dwayne and Zona Vig. Ronald had numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding Ronald in death are his parents, Arnt and Cora Miller; his in-laws, Cecil and Edith Vig; brothers, Earl and Doris Miller, Joyce Miller, and Shirley and Erma Miller; sister, Mazy and Albert Weiss; brothers-in-law, Merle Vig, and Tony Tysdal; niece, Della Rae Mickelson; and great-granddaughter, Taisley Faith Lewis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Prairie Home Church, Cedar Canyon Bible Camp, and the Mud Butte Volunteer Fire Department.

A visitation time will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, December 9, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

The Celebration of Life and Going Home for Ronald Lewis Miller, 91 years old, of Mud Butte, SD, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at the Prairie Home Church in Faith, the church of Ronald’s entire life, with Pastor Roger Monson officiating. Burial will follow at Monument Hill Cemetery at Mud Butte.

Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.kinkadefunerals.com.