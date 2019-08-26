Obituary for Wayne Weishaar: 1943-2019

Wayne Allen Weishaar, age 76 of Lemmon, SD passed away after a 15 year battle with cancer on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the West River Regional Medical Center in Hettinger, ND.

Wayne was born in Elgin, ND, on August 12, 1943, to Arthur and Bernice (Thompson) Weishaar. He called the family farm in Adams County, ND, home his entire life. He attended elementary school in Beisigl Township and graduated in 1961 from Lemmon High School. During high school, Wayne was involved with FFA and served as South Dakota State FFA Vice President. His love of FFA continued throughout his life and was made an Honorary Member of several local chapters later in life. In 1989, Wayne and Gail received the Honorary State FFA Degree from the SD FFA Association.

He graduated from North Dakota State University in 1965 with a degree in Animal Husbandry. While at NDSU, Wayne met his future wife, Gail Johnson. They were married on September 1, 1965, in Beach, ND. After graduating from college, Wayne and Gail returned home to farm with his father. Wayne took over the operation of the farm at the age of 43 following the sudden passing of his father. He took great pride in the fact that both of his sons chose to farm/ranch alongside him as well.

Wayne served in the North Dakota National Guard for six years. In 1970, he was named the North Dakota Outstanding Guardsman. Later in life, Wayne enjoyed his membership in the Smith-Lyman American Legion Post #279 in Thunder Hawk, SD.

In the fall of 1974, Wayne attended Western College of Auctioneering. Wayne became partners with his uncle Reinhold Weishaar and his cousin, Verlyn Weishaar in Weishaar Auction Service. In time, Lyle Steinmetz also became a partner. Wayne auctioned at various sale barns in Hettinger, Lemmon, McLaughlin, Mobridge, Timber Lake and Bismarck. Shortly after getting his auctioneer license, Wayne became a licensed real estate agent as well.

Wayne and Gail were named the Boss Cowman Honorees in 2011 and the Adams County NDSU Harvest Bowl Honorees in 2017.

Simply put, Wayne was a very sharp, kind, trustworthy and humble man. He believed in hard work and putting people first. Wayne was very generous with sharing his time and auctioneering skills to help support numerous community events and organizations.

For Wayne, the farm, real estate and auctioning were his passion. He always said, “I would rather wear out than rust out.” When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed going out for supper with his wife and friends and attending the activities of his grandchildren. Wayne liked hunting, fishing, and following his favorite teams: Bison, Jacks, Twins and Vikings.

Wayne is survived by Gail, his wife of 54 years, his sons, Shawn (Sarah) Weishaar, Lemmon, SD; and Scott (Heather) Weishaar, Sentinel Butte, ND; daughter, Sara (Adam) Kordovsky, Bowman, ND; 7 grandchildren, Aubrey, Madison, Lauren, Sam, and Alyson Weishaar, Luke and Levi Kordovsky; brother, Lynn (Connie) Weishaar, Reva, SD; brother-in-law, William (Ruth) Johnson, Bismarck, ND; and a niece and three nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Bernice (Thompson) Weishaar.

Funeral Services were Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 2 pm at Calvary Lutheran Church in Lemmon. Pastor Charlotte Kvale and Chaplain David Peterson will officiate with burial to follow at Greenhill Cemetery in Lemmon.

Visitation with the family present will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Evanson Jensen Funeral Home in Lemmon.

Memorials are preferred to your local FFA Chapter or the charity of your choice.