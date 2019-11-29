Sharon McNamara Gjermundson

Born an Irish belle on July 18, 1939, Sharon Colleen (McNamara) Gjermundson was a daughter of Jerome and Pearl (Schmidtke) McNamara, Watford City, ND. At age 7, Sharon moved with her parents and older sisters from Watford City to Taylor, ND, where she gained a baby brother, attended school and graduated in 1957. During high school Sharon was in choir, band and cheerleading and was an accomplished roller skater and baton twirler. It was at Taylor High School where she met Stanley Gjermundson and they were married in Taylor, April 6, 1957.

A town girl soon became acclimated to farm life as she and her husband, Stanley, worked and became parents while living on the Clinton Perhus farm/ranch north of Taylor. In 1958, the family moved to the Strand farm/ranch northwest of Marshall. The Gjermundson Family grew adding four more children, and with determination, hard work, and the grace of God, they farmed and ranched there for five decades.

In the spring of 1970, Sharon became the postmaster at Marshall, and the family moved to Marshall that fall. Sharon operated the Marshall Store and post office until she became postmaster in Taylor in 1998 and retired in 2009 at age 70.

Sharon’s strong faith in the Lord Jesus saw her through life’s joys and trials. She was an active member of Marshall Lutheran Church, Taylor Senior Citizens and was a long-time Cooperative Weather Observer for the National Weather Service. She was an accomplished seamstress, sewing western shirts for her boys and various clothing items for her daughters. Many of Sharon’s grandchildren, as babies and toddlers, spent hours with Grammie at the store. Over the past 10 years, grandchildren and great-grandchildren have frequently been in her care. Whether a rodeo, concert, ball game or any activity in which the grandchildren participated, Sharon was there to support and cheer.

Sharon unexpectedly passed from her earthly life to eternal presence in Heaven at Marshall, ND, on Sunday, November 17, 2019.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Stanley; sons Brad (Jackie) Gjermundson and Casey (Colette) Gjermundson, all of Marshall; and Lyle (Sharlene) Gjermundson of Halliday; daughters Tammy (Rusty) Gilstad, New Salem; and Connie Gjermundson, Taylor. Her twelve grandchildren are Kane (Justene) Gjermundson, Hali (Bridger Bombach, Charleson), Kazanne, and Chesney Gjermundson, all of Marshall; Jori (Garrett) Peterson, Minot; Shaldon (Justin) Osterberg, Killdeer; Sadie (Tucker) Dale, Parshall; Marci (Rilie) Larson, Almont; Miranda Jansson (Mathew Neisness), Menahga, MN, Sheyenne Hill (fiancé Jordan Risher), Savanna Hill, and Colton (Michaela) Hill, all of Fargo, seven great-grandchildren with two more on the way, two sisters, a brother and numerous Gjermundson in-laws.