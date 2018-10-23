Albert Chapman: 1934-2018

Albert Chapman was born June 9, 1934 in rural Lodgepole, South Dakota at the home of his parents, Glen and Clara (Fredlund) Chapman. He grew up and attended a small country school. He enlisted in the Army in 1954 to become a paratrooper. After a successful stay in the military, Albert came back home and married Elaine Beckman. They lived on the ranch where they raised their four children. Wade Chapman Lodgepole, South Dakota, Jolaine Chapman Edmond, Oklahoma, Jodie O'Bryan (Scot) Belvidere, South Dakota, and Wayne Chapman (Twyla) Billings, Montana.

Albert enjoyed bucking horses, good saddle horses and was proud of his family. He had 12 grand -children; Taylor, Faye, Wacey, Grady, and Scotty O Bryan, Tanya (John) Lawhead, Jessie (Blake) Sirmans, and Cassie Chapman, Brady Benjamin, Amanda (Martin) Villafranco, Amber Chapman, and Albert's sidekick Frank Chapman. He also has 19 great-grand-children and sisters; Geraldine Howey, Lorrainne Strid, Evelyn Gisselbeck, Irene Strampher, Leona Petro and numerous nieces and nephews. Albert's friend Donna Hinkley and family have been a part of his life and several grandkids there too.

Albert rode his final bronc on October 18, 2018 and will be missed by all.

A gathering of friends and family for Albert Chapman, 84, of Bullhead was 2-4 p.m., MT, Monday October 22, 2018 at the Isabel Community Center. Per Albert's wishes, cremation has taken place. Albert passed away Thursday, October 18, 2018. Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge is in charge of arrangements.