Albert “Donald” Erfman: 1934-2018

Albert "Donald" Erfman was born October 23, 1934, to Henry and Edna (Stock) Erfman in Howard, SD. He was the oldest of 13 children and grew up on his Uncle Bud's farm near Howard.

He enlisted in the US Army National Guard on March 16, 1953, and was also a member of the SD National Guard. He was an expert marksman and served as a Motor Sgt. Don was honorably discharged from the US Army in 1961.

Don was a jack of many trades and enjoyed visiting with anyone. When he was young, he worked as a ranch hand and worked around Deadwood.

He met his wife, Carla Lindstrom, while he was working for a horse trainer and she was a student at SDSU in Brookings, SD. Don and Carla were married on January 27, 1956, in Brookings. In 1959, Don and Carla lost their cabin in the Deadwood Fire.

Don loved working with cattle, animal nutrition, and ran cattle in Gettysburg, Maurine, Stoneville, and Whitewood. Don worked for other feed companies before opening and operating Hi-Plains Nutrition. He was very proud of his business.

He loved playing cribbage with his grandsons. Don was an avid solitaire player as well. He enjoyed watching and coaching his grandchildren while participating in sports. Don enjoyed living at Aspen Grove, and playing a variety of games with other residents.

Don, 83, Whitewood, died Monday June 4, 2018, at the Aspen Grove Assisted Living in Sturgis. Dad had battled with cancer for more than 10 years. He kept on working when he could and persevered. He moved to Aspen Grove Assisted Living in April and was happy there.

He was a wonderful husband, dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa. RIP-you have earned your wings.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carla; his son, David (Phyllis) Erfman, Sturgis; daughters, Lisa (Mark) Williams, Whitewood, and Lori (Tim) Patrick, Whitewood; grandchildren, Jeremy, Sheena, and Amy Hannah, Luke and Sam Erfman, and Ian Williams; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Bill (Shirley) Erfman, Colorado, Elaine Kasdorf, Sioux Falls, Fred Erfman, Colorado, Darrell (Butch) Erfman, Newell, Rod Erfman, Colorado, Cheryl (John) Daugaard, Sioux Falls, Hank Erfman, Sioux Falls, Bobby Erfman, Pennsylvania, Gary (Teri) Erfman, Iowa, Chip (Marilee) Erfman, Sioux Falls, Marlene (Greg) Alderman, Sioux Falls, and Diana Leuth, Sioux Falls.

He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Stanley and Winnifred Lindstrom; and grandson, Paul Erfman.

Visitation will be 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 8, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis. A rosary begins at 7:00 p.m.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 9, 2018, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis with Father Timothy Castor officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Aloysius Cemetery.

Memorials have been established to the St. Aloysius Cemetery Fund, the Retired Priest Fund, and the Priest Seminarian Fund.