Obituary for Mary Jorensen: 1946-2020

Mary Jorensen, 73, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at her home in rural Sturgis. There is comfort in knowing she went to be with her heavenly Lord.

Mary was born August 7, 1946, in Carson, N.D, to John and Katherine (Schaefer) Kopp. The family moved to Sturgis in the 1950s.

Mary’s greatest joy in life was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. To Mary, family was everything. The love of her life was her husband, Gene. The two married in April of 1964, and ranched near Sturgis for many years. How wonderful that reunion in heaven must be.

Gene and Mary worked together at various area sale barns in the 1970s and 1980s. Mary loved meeting new people and visiting with anyone she encountered. She worked various jobs in town, retiring from First Interstate Bank in 2010.

She is survived by her children, Kathy (Steve) Brown of Sturgis, and Barney (Dawn) Jorensen of Sturgis; grandchildren, Katie (Nathan) Wiederholt of Custer, Kyle (Shannon) Brown of Sturgis, Brody Jorensen of Sioux Falls, and Cassidy Jorensen of Dickinson, ND; and great-grandchildren, Amelia, Wyatt, Allie, and Audrey.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis with Pastor Harold Delbridge and Rev. Paul Henschen officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established in Mary’s name to the Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department and Meade County 4-H.

Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.kinkadefunerals.com.