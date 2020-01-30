Vernie Nussbaum

1929-2020

Vernie Mae Nussbaum, 90, Sundance, Wyoming, died peacefully on Sunday the 26th of January at Weston County Manor in Newcastle Wyoming.

Vernie was born July 28, 1929 at the ranch at Inyan Kara Mountain, in the house where she spent most of her adult life, to Thomas J. Ryan and Elaine M. (Hanes) Ryan. Vernie spent her early childhood in Tinton, Central City and Spearfish, SD. The family moved to the ranch at Inyan Kara in her early teenage years and she graduated from Sundance High School in 1947.

Vernie met her husband, Marshall “Bink” Nussbaum at her senior prom and they were married in 1948. They made their life on the ranch at Inyan Kara Mountain and later at the ranch just off Highway 585 for 61 years before Bink’s passing in 2009.

Vernie was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Crook County Cattlewoman, Friends of the Library and Crook County Republican Woman.

Vernie got a lot of joy out of traveling with her lady friends from around Crook County. They traveled to many places in the US and Canada including a cruise to Alaska. Vernie was an avid reader and enjoyed knitting, sewing, and general homemaking. She was probably most known for her baking whether it was donuts for election day, pies for local bake sales, rolls for county events and daily cookies and treats for Bink, family and the neighbors.

Vernie is survived by her brother, Tom (Oregon), her daughters, Kathy, Susan (Richard), Becky (Tait), Sheila (Doug) all of Sundance and Brandy (Gustaf) of Sweden, nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Vernie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Marshall (Bink) Nussbaum and sisters, Louise and Winifred.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Crook County Central Office Gymnasium on Friday, January 31 at 11:00 am. Burial will take place at a later time. Memorials have been established to Weston County Manor and the Crook County Library Foundation.

She was loved by many. F