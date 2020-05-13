Richard Harold Harwood

1933-2020

Richard Harold Harwood was born December 2, 1933, in Sturgis, SD, to Andrew and Kathryn (Denker) Harwood. Richard grew up on a ranch in the Haydraw area. In his early years he attended the Barry School, and he graduated from Sturgis High School in 1951.

Richard married Patricia Gregson in New Underwood, SD, on August 28, 1955. After their marriage, they lived on a ranch near Union Center, SD. From this union four children were born, Steven Harold in 1956, JoAnn Helene in 1958, Donald Richard in 1960, and Judy DeVee in 1962.

He was active in the Farmers Union Oil Cooperative Board, the South Dakota Farmers Union Board, and the ASCS Committee. Richard was a hardworking man who loved the country way of life and working on the ranch and in the fields. He took great pride in preparing the soil, planting the crops, and harvesting each year. Richard always said he felt closest to God while driving long hours in his tractor while working the land he loved so dearly. Richard was a good friend and neighbor, and he never hesitated to lend a helping hand when called upon.

Richard Harwood, 86, of Union Center, peacefully passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Grateful for sharing in his loving life are his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Richard is survived by his children, Steve (Debra) Harwood, Union Center, SD, JoAnn (Duane) Wood, Faith, SD, Don (Kay) Harwood, Crawford, NE, and Judy (Rich) Weisz, Sturgis, SD; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Amie (Lee) Hofland and their children, Tyler and Gus, Tamie (Tim) Fahrenholz and their children, Kira and Samantha, Shawn (Katie) Harwood and their children, Emerson, Eloise, and Emilia, Shawna Wood, Shannon (Reggie) Gaylord and their children, Jackson, Landon, and Rylan, Cory (Cassidy) Harwood and their children, Carly, Olivia, and Wyatt, Andy Harwood, Kylie (Stuart) Griffith and their children, Graham and Colton, Josh (Madison) Weisz, and Shelby Weisz; one sister, Dorothy (Dale) Olson; one brother, Boyd Harwood; two sisters-in-law, Helene Braden and Dorothy Gregson; one brother-in-law, Dave Stewart; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Richard is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; parents, Andrew and Kathryn; granddaughter, Trinity Wood, father and mother-in-law, Glen and Mary Gregson; his three sisters-in-law, Marilu Green, Kay Stewart, and Janet Harwood; and his three brothers-in-law, Walt Green, Glenn Gregson, and Frank Braden.

A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Private family services will be held, with a burial to follow at Bear Butte Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Central Meade County Community Center.

Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.kinkadefunerals.com.