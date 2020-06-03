Obituary for Dale H. Lundgren: 1942-2020

Dale was born March 22, 1942, in Sturgis, SD, to Carl and Jennie (Septka) Lundgren. Dale attended school in Sturgis and then attended Black Hills State College, receiving his Bachelor of Science in Education in 1969. He was in the National Guard for 12 years and belonged to the Iron Workers Union for a number of years.

Dale married Janice (Jordan) Lundgren on September 1, 1967. They lived in Sturgis while he attended college, worked iron, and helped his Dad on the ranch. Janice and Dale moved to the home ranch in April of 1972, where they have resided ever since. They primarily raised sheep and Dale was very active in the Sheep Growers Associations, both on the state and national level. Dale loved flying and did a great deal of predator control work from his Twin Engine Super Cub. A great many friends, trips, and fond memories were made from these activities.

Dale and Janice sold their sheep in 2014, but Dale continued putting up hay at 9-Mile and selling it. He always had to have something to do.

Dale was also very active in the Elk Creek Conservation District on the local and state level. He was passionate about conservation and the good that could be done to the land.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Dale loved going to the Sturgis Community Center. The hot tub was his favorite spot. It helped his arthritis and circulation, but more importantly, he loved to socialize there. He loved visiting with people of all ages. Therefore, his memorial will be the Sturgis Community Center Scholarship Fund. He would want all kids to be able to take advantage of those opportunities.

His latest enjoyment had been the crib tournaments in Sturgis. He loved to play crib, as did his father before him. Dale and Janice would play a game of crib almost every morning. He also played crib with his daughter, Lori, in Kansas via Facebook and Skype so they could keep in close contact.

Dale H. Lundgren passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in a tragic farm accident at the ranch.

Dale is survived by his wife, Janice; daughters, Lori (Tim) Zeigenbein, Erie, KS, Rebecca (James) Burke, Salem, OR, and Keri (Kwame) Kinabo, Portland, OR; grandchildren, Erin Martha Burke and Akii Kwame Kinabo; brother, Carl (Mavis) Lundgren; sisters, Rowena Koko Wier, Vaunda (Merrill) Jorgenson, and Cheryl Joy Jacobson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Merland Kampa; sister, Barbara Heimbuck; and sister, Wanda Mosley.

A memorial has been established to the Sturgis Community Center Scholarship Fund.

Due to the current circumstances, there will only be an immediate family service. Burial will be at the Bear Butte Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.kinkadefunerals.com.