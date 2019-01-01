Barry Rice: 1953-2018

Long time Madison Valley rancher, Barry Rice, owner of Rice Ranches Inc., passed away on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018 unexpectedly from a heart attack. Barry was on the ranch, loading cattle and doing what he loved when God decided it was time.

Barry Leslie Rice was born on March 6, 1953 in Butte, Montana to Bob and Bonnie (MacMillan) Rice. Barry graduated from Ennis High School in 1972. Following high school, Barry attended and graduated from Montana State University with a Bachelor degree in Pre-Vet Science with an emphasis in Chemistry and Animal Science.

Barry was President of Madison County Weed Board, "2012 Weed Fighter of the Year," avid member of the Montana Stockgrowers Association, member of the Montana Angus Association, member of the Virginia City Elks Lodge, and State Committeeman of the Madison County Republican Committee.

Barry's many passions included cattle ranching; riding his favorite horse, Budweiser; riding in the truck with his canine side kick Jolt; golfing; trips to Las Vegas to play poker; time with family; "talking it over" with friends and cooking steaks. Barry never knew a stranger and everyone loved him! Barry will be missed by anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. Most importantly, Barry had a smile and personality as big as the Montana Sky!

Barry is preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Bonnie Rice. Barry is survived by his Queen of Hearts, Diane Rice; his children, Dan (Marvena) Rice, Sam (Erika) Rice; his stepchildren, Dana (Jake) Ankeny, Dustin (Tara) Rowe; his grandchildren, Cameron, Jordan, Elias, Mercedes, Johnathan, Tristan, Sarah, Christina, Bridger, Katelyn, Lexy, Bryson; his great-grandson Judah; his brother, Greg (Karen) Rice; his nephew, Collin (Jessie) Rice, and niece Kristi (Rick) Swandal.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Madison/Jefferson 4-H Council, P.O. Box 1079, Whitehall, Montana 59759 or Shriners Hospital for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607 or the Donor's Choice.