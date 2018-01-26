Curtis Clair Coomes: 1942-2018

Curtis Clair Coomes, 75, peacefully passed away at his home on Tues., January 23, 2018.

Curtis was born on Oct 14, 1942 to Clair and Irma Coomes. He lived his entire life on the family ranch in the Pine Bluff Hills of Grass Creek west of Manderson, South Dakota.

Curtis lived his life doing the things that he loved. He rode saddle broncs as good as anybody, and toured the PRCA for a decade. His true love was ranching: He was widely admired for raising industry respected performance quarter horses as well as one of the finest commercial Hereford herds ever produced. The care and condition of his livestock was his highest priority. Many a Hereford spent her last day on the ranch because he felt that she deserved better than being sold.

Curtis started flying in the early 60s. It was an integral part of his life and became his daily routine. He loved to fly so that he could see the big picture of how his cattle were positioned, and to spot any trouble. But he was also a traditional cowman and managed his cattle on horseback.

In 2012 during shipping, Curtis was badly hurt in a horse wreck while gathering his herd. He had to go to Mayo for his care. Through sheer willpower and on a flip phone, he found a way to get himself back home against all advice from his doctors and friends. He pulled through, and continued to manage his ranch in his own way and on his own terms until his death. Curtis was out feeding and checking his cattle a week before he passed.

Curtis is one of the last of a vanishing breed, and will be greatly missed.

Curtis is survived by one son Chane (Moira) Coomes of Manderson, SD, two grandchildren, Corbin & Catelyn Coomes, two great-grandchildren, Coldon and Piper, all of eastern Nebraska.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30 at First United Methodist Church in Rapid City, South Dakota. Interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery in Rapid City.

A memorial has been established in his honor.