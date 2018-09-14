Delbert “Gumbo” Lamb: 1963-2018

Gumbo was born January 27, 1963 at Eagle Butte, to Delbert (Doc) and Sharon (Keller) Lamb.

He was always a cowboy! He went to school in White Horse Day School to the 8th grade and graduated from Cheyenne Eagle Butte. Gumbo went to Riverton WY., for college and then he transferred to Dickinson, ND to be with his first son Mykel Gene.

Gumbo rodeo all through High School, he won the State High School Championship and was qualified to go to the National in Douglas WY. He won a few saddles, a few belt buckles and a Dodge Pick-up and trophies, he was in the 1987 Bad Lands Circuit Bronco riding champion. Gumbo went on a Trail Ride with Casey Tibbs with the Bucking Horses from White Horse to Timber Lake.

He was diagnosed with cancer 13 years ago he fought a long hard battle but, he never complained.

He married Shawn LeBeaux they had 2 sons; Dr. Delbert Lamb, Durham, NC., and Kritter (Kristopher) Lamb of Timber Lake, granddaughter, Payton

Gumbo is survived by his caregiver Shawn LeBeaux, Son's; Dr. Delbert Lamb, Durham, NC., and Kritter (Kristopher) Lamb of Timber Lake, granddaughter, Payton (who was the love of his life) mother Sharon (Whitey) Keller sisters, Deleen Kougl, Nadeane (Art) Clifton.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Delbert (Doc) Lamb, son, Mykel Gene Lamb, grandparents, Tuffy and Mary Ducheneaux, Jule and Marie Lamb.

Mass of Christian Burial for Delbert "Gumbo" Lamb, age 55, of Timber Lake will be 10 AM MDT Monday, September 17, 2018 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Timber Lake. Interment will be in the Timber Lake Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge. Rosary wake service will be 7 PM MDT Sunday, September 16, 2018 St. Theresa's Catholic Church in White Horse. Delbert passed away Wednesday, September 12, 2018, at the Mobridge Regional Hospital.