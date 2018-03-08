Delvin Reich: 1932-2018

Delvin Reich, 86, Zap, passed away peacefully March 6, 2018. Delvin was born in Hazen on Feb. 17, 1932, to Otto and Bertha (Betz) Reich. He was raised south of Hazen in the Red Butte area. In 1955, the Reich family purchased a ranch on the Knife River south of Zap, where Delvin and his brother, Ken worked alongside each other until Ken's retirement in 1996.

Growing up, Delvin enjoyed playing baseball, hunting, and fishing, but had a passion for horses and rodeo. He earned many collective rodeo championships from the North Dakota Rodeo Association and the Rodeo Cowboys Association. Delvin's championships between 1959 and 1965 consisted of five bareback riding, four saddle bronc riding, three steer wrestling, and three all-around championships. Delvin served as the NDRA board of directors RCA contestant representative for several years and proudly held a PRCA card for 20 years. While rodeo played a large role in Delvin's life, ranching and his family were his true passion.

Delvin married Joyce Boland in November of 1967, and together they raised three children. Joyce passed away in January of 1984, leaving Delvin to raise his children alone. Delvin's final and greatest achievement was raising their children with his core values.

Delvin is survived by his daughter, Stephanie and her children, Halle, Dayton, and Rex; his son, Joe; his daughter-in-law, Mardee and her children, Kaydee and Will; one sister, Carol Mafua; and one brother, Ken (Elaine) Reich.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joyce; his son, Jack; his grandson, Vander; and his brother, Ray.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the North Dakota Stockmen's Association and the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. CST, Saturday, March 10, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Beulah, with Fr. Kenneth Phillips officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. CST, Friday, at Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah.