Dennis Bieber: 1942-2018

Dennis Bieber, 75, died Friday, May 11, 2018 at his home SW of Bowdle as a result of a house fire.

Dennis John Bieber, son of Emilie (Buxcel) and Arthur Bieber, was born November 12, 1942 at Mobridge, SD. He was brought up at his family's farm 16 miles SW of Bowdle. He attended E Ryan Rural School and Bowdle High School, Class of 1960. He also attended South Dakota State University in Brookings briefly and served in the SD Army National Guard. Dennis married Jeanne Geditz at Ipswich, SD on August 10, 1968. They settled on Dennis's home farm where he lived the rest of his life. Dennis farmed and ranched while raising five children with Jeanne. He served his Church, St. Paul Lutheran, as council chairman, was on the Bowdle School Board and organized the 1977 Bowdle All School Reunion. He enjoyed riding horse, telling endless stories and, when time allowed, fishing. He also was into water skiing and taught many kids from Hoven, SD, Java, SD and Bowdle the skill. His cattle held a special place in his heart and he loved feeding time. He also loved and enjoyed working with his kids and grandchildren. He also had a special place in his heart for all of his adopted grandchildren.

Dennis is survived by Jeanne, his wife of 49 years; one son, Justin (Sarah) Bieber, of Longmont, CO; four daughters—Penny (Tim) Schreter of Fredrick, CO, Colette (Russ) Maier of Bowdle, Tammy (Mark) Anderson of Ft. Pierre, SD and Katrina (Steve) Zimmer of Montrose, SD; three brothers—Ron (Lois) Bieber of Leola, SD, LeRoy (JoAnn) Bieber of Long Lake, SD and Dale (Mardella) Bieber of Bowdle; two sisters—Allene Eisenbeisz of Bowdle and MaryAnn (Chuck) Mertes of Rapid City, SD; 13 grandchildren—Regan, Camryn and Isabelle Bieber; Taylor (Nick) Aro, Drew Schreter and Cayden Schreter; Jade and Rieley Maier; Elizabeth and Rose Anderson; Hadley and Karley Luke and Kendal Zimmer; also foreign exchange students hosted—Soraya Greenway and Katrin Michelsen.

Dennis was preceded in death by his father on July 31, 1987, his mother on February 17, 2003, two brothers (Terry at age 3 and Willis) a brother-in-law (Morris Eisenbeisz) and a sister-in-law (Joanne Bieber).

Honorary bearers will be Ernie and Pauline Mertz and Don and Beatrice Thomas of Bowdle, Tom and Susie Schaefer of Cumberland, WI, and Vivian Perman of Java.

Casketbearers were Brady Hartung of Hoven and Les Noess of Java as well as grandchildren-Rose, Cayden, Hadley, Jade and Camryn.

Funeral Services were 10:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Bowdle, with Pastor Alois Vogl leading the service. Interment was at the Church Cemetery with military rites by the Bowdle Legion Post. Margy Bobby was the Pianist and Rhonda Strouckel was be the organist. The congregation sang "How Great Thou Art" and "Amazing Grace, How Sweet the Sound." Derrick Walz sang "Daddy's Hands." Ushers were Erick Bieber and Jeb Schock. Josh Bieber reader "So God Made a Farmer" and "The Cowboy's Prayer" and Dennis's daughter Penny delivered a eulogy.

There was a prayer service at the Church 7 p.m Monday with visitation beginning 5 p.m.